What Kevin Feige said about the possible return of Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson to the Marvel cinematic universe

Kevin Feige breaks his silence on rumors of the original Avengers returning in the next phase of the MCU (Reuters/Kyle Grillot)

Since early November, rumors have been swirling that Marvel would be reviving the original Avengers in its cinematic universe, a speculation that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has treated with some caution.

magazine Diversity Assured that Marvel was already considering bringing together the original heroes of the Avengers saga Robert Downey Jr.who plays hombre de hierroalready Scarlett Johansson, black mothercharacters who died in film Avengers: Endgame Of 2019.

Feige expressed surprise about this during an interview entertainment tonight, and indicated that the idea was not discussed in recent meetings. However, he noted that he would continue to work on a project with Johansson and that Downey Jr. is part of the Marvel family, suggesting that his return could be plausible.

Kevin Feige admitted that there are plans for future projects with Scarlett Johansson. Regarding Robert Downey Jr., the producer assured that he is “part of the family”, but his return to the MCU is very uncertain

“We didn’t talk about this at the retreat, that’s the truth. We’re doing a project with Scarlett. I love Robert, he’s part of the family. As far as returning is concerned, We will see”said verbatim by the mastermind behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is known that in 2026 and 2027, the MCU will have two cinematographic programs that, its producers hope, will repeat the impact achieved by the previous films. the Avengers, is about Avengers: Kang Dynasty And Avengers: Secret Wars, are the names of these long-awaited productions based on Marvel Comics. With that in mind, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the actors return to the screens. Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Evans (captain America), mark ruffalo (Hulk), and jeremy renner (Hawkeye).

Meanwhile, Marvel has its sights set on its next film: MiracleWhich will be released in the United States on November 10. Subsequently, the second season of what if…? and the publication of five episodes of Thrown out On January 10, 2024 on Disney+. The first season of the animated series is also expected X-Men ’97 At the beginning of the same year.

“The Marvels” is the next Marvel movie to be released (The Marvels. © 2023 Marvel)

talking about deadpool 3 Due to the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike, it is no longer expected on May 3, 2024, as originally planned, and its new release date is still unknown. There is a secret. Whereas, Captain America: Brave New World Its release date has been fixed for July 26, 2024.

Since Disney acquired most of Fox’s film and television properties in 2019, fans have speculated about how and when Marvel might integrate the Marvel universe. X Men In the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, Feige has hinted that the famous mutants could be arriving “soon,” further evidence of excitement for the return of the animated series next year and the characters’ imminent appearance in live action.

Kevin Feige admits he continues to work on introducing the X-Men to the MCU in the best way possible

In an interview this year, Feige highlighted that the careful process of integrating mutants into the MCU has been in the works for years, highlighting the importance of defining how and when to do it, and The huge potential this branch of the story represents. Miracle.

“Part of the fun is that I’ve been at this company for half my life and now we’re entering one of the most momentous moments in publishing history. That’s quite remarkable, and a testament to what the House of Ideas and the Marvel publishing house have done over these 80 years. The question is how to do it and when to do it, and it goes something like this we have been working for yearsFeige announced Entertainment Weekly About the arrival of mutants in the MCU.