What Kourtney Kardashian thinks of Travis Barker’s tour

She will be the rock show girl. When Travis Barker goes on tour with Blink-182, Kourtney Kardashian will be there to encourage him.

‘She will 100% be joining Travis and the band on tour,’ source says exclusively We Weeklynoting that the Poosh founder, 43, “will go to as many stops as possible, as much as her schedule allows”.

Although performances mean more time apart, Kardashian is ‘thrilled’ that Barker, 46, is reuniting Tom De Longe and Marc Hoppus for their first tour together in a decade. Earlier this month, the “Edging” artists announced that they would be playing in over 65 venues around the world from March 2023 to February 2024.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in May, have been able to keep in touch during shorter trips where they have been separated. “They’re inseparable, but whenever they’re apart they’re in constant communication and are always FaceTiming and texting,” the source explains.

The couple hopes their children will see Barker in his element on tour. The drummer shares son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 16, and former stepdaughter Atianna De La Hoya, 23, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Meanwhile, the old keeping up with the Kardashians star and ex Scott Disick are parents to son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 7.

“She can’t wait for the kids to come for some shows,” the insider adds, noting that the Kardashian family is “so supportive” of Barker.

Although they have been married for several months, the couple have still not moved in together. The Hulu personality and the Barker Wellness Co. founder still have separate homes as they try to find the right forever home.

“We want our kids to feel really comfortable as well and they’ve both lived in their house all their lives for the most part, and they each have their own bedroom and we’re a block away,” Kardashian explained. about their living situation earlier this month. Dear Media’s “Not Skinny, Not Fat” Podcast.

They strive to see each other on a daily basis, with the wellness lover traveling to Barker in the morning and vice versa in the evening.

“When the kids are at their dad’s, I stay at his dad’s and there are still nights we stay at each other’s,” she continued. “I get up at 6 a.m. and carpool every morning, then I go straight to his house and drink matcha. He prepared it for me… He comes every night no matter what. He comes here and kisses me whether it’s midnight and he’s coming back from the studio or whatever.

Amid their search for a forever home, the California native is busy preparing for his tour. She already has the wardrobe, showing off her Blink-182 hoodie from her clothing collection with boohoo.

“Rockstar world tour wife 🤪😝😛 getting ready to mosh in a city near you 🤘🏼🤘🏼🖤,” she captioned a Friday, October 14, mirror selfie, pairing the black sweatshirt with a fishnet skirt.

The “How old am I again?” the musician commented, “The touring life suits you well.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper