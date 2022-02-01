What Lazio did in January: two signings and nine redundancies sold, Sarri disappointed and angry

Someone thought that with Sarri the air in Formello would have changed. Error. Even the most hopeful fan, seeing the epilogue of the market session just ended, this morning will have in fact changed his mind. Why the Lazio, despite the technician having repeatedly solicited the management and proposed some names, an hour after the conclusion of the negotiations had not yet made a purchase. He then made two official ones, at 19.23 and at 19.58, bringing to Formello profiles that do not excite Sarri, disappointed for a market that started with very different guarantees and prospects.

Revenue: a purchase and a half, Sarri angry

Lotito had given guarantees to Sarri, which were not respected: this would be enough to understand the state of mind of the Commander, who will not immediately sign the renewal announced in the past by the president. The coach wanted a defender to raise the level, but the club signed up Kamenovic, 21, Serbian, who has been training in Formello since July but Sarri doesn’t like him: he already has rejected after the summer retreat. He would have liked Farmhouse of Verona, but Lazio failed to bring him to Rome: operation however postponed in the summer. And then there is the question of the deputy building instead of Muriqi. Faded last night Miranchuk, in the last hours the ds Tare he entered into – improvising – various negotiations, receiving many no, even from B clubs such as Monza (Dany Mota) and Pisa (Lucca). Eventually in Formello they turned up Jovane Cabral, class ’98 of Sporting Lisbon, borrowed at a cost of one million with the right of redemption (7-8 million). He will be a resource on the outside: the man jumps well and is very fast. Should Immobile be missing (he took a hit in training yesterday), it will be up to Felipe Anderson to adapt as a ‘false nueve’.

Releases: nine sales

For almost the entire month of January, Lazio has been committed to giving up the redundancies. Necessary and vital exits in order to unlock the liquidity index, which prevented the club from operating in income in serenity. Without considering Djavan Anderson (Zwolle) and Fares (at Torino), who were already on loan, there are nine sales of Lazio, which got rid (albeit with many loans) of the players outside the squad: Durmisi, Jony, Rossi, Muriqi, Lukaku, Escalante, Vavro, Adekanye and Lombardi.