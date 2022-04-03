What LeBron James and Anthony Davis must do for the Los Angeles Lakers to qualify for the Playoffs

Although it is difficult, the Los Angeles Lakers are still alive in the race for the 2021-22 NBA Playoffs and Bolavip tells you what has to happen for them to access.

Unless they can win the title, something almost impossible due to the level they have shown, the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) It was a resounding failure for Los Angeles Lakers. After many expectations prior to the start of the tournament, now they are barely fighting for a place in the Play-In.

This Friday the Los Angeles team had a golden opportunity to get closer to confirming their presence in the fight for the preseason. Anthony Davis and Lebron James They were back together on the court after almost two months. None of that mattered, as they fell 114-111 to New Orleans Pelicans.

It is precisely the Pelicans who are ninth, while in the last position of Play-In, tenth, are the San Antonio Spurs. As impossible as it seems, the Lakers (31-46) have to pray that San Antonio (32-45) lose a couple of games and help them out.

What has to happen for the Lakers to compete in the Play-In

LeBron and company must beat all the rivals they have left: Denver Nuggets, phoenix suns, Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder and again Nuggets. If they win everythingthey should expect the following to happen with the Spurs.

Texans face Portland Trail BlazersDenver, minnesota timberwolvesWarriors and Dallas Mavericks. If those led by Gregg Popovich fall into two of the remaining five gamesthe tenth place in the West would go to those in violet and gold.