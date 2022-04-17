What led Sylvester Stallone to fire Bruce Willis from The Expendables | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | CHEK

“The indestructibles” (“The Expendables” in English) is a series of action movies directed by and starring Sylvester Stallone, alongside great movie stars of the 80s. Thanks to its good reception and being a success at the box office since its premiere, it was they recorded several films, in which we were able to enjoy renowned Hollywood actors, including Bruce Willis, whom we saw in the first and second installments, unfortunately he did not appear in the third because he was fired.

Yes, although it is incredible to believe, the actor, known for his leading role in “Hard to kill”, was removed from the successful production after not reaching an agreement. Stallonewho I would have tried to hold him back at first, took it upon himself to inform him of his decision. It was so that in the third film, his character, Mr. Church, did not appear in the plot anymore.

Following his departure from “The Expendables 3”, released in August 2014, fans of action movies and followers of Willis wonder what was the specific reason why he was expelled from the film. If you don’t know either, we’ll tell you below.

When Bruce Willis arrived for the premiere of “The Expendables” on August 3, 2010 at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California (Photo: Gabriel Bouys / AFP)

SYLVESTER STALLONE FIRED BRUCE WILLIS FROM “THE UNDESTRUCTIBLES”

After the box office success of “The Expendables 2″, which managed to raise 315 million dollars, more than triple the cost of production, it was already thought of a third film, so several well-known actors were going to continue in the new installment. Bruce Willis was one of them.

Because he knew that his presence was important in history and because he was surrounded by other stars of his time decided to demand payment according to his acting quality. So he asked Sylvester Stallone, who was the producer, for a raise.

Sylvester Stallone made another proposal to Bruce Willis to continue in “The Expendables” (Photo: Johannes Eisele / AFP)

How much salary did Bruce Willis demand from Sylvester Stallone?

Without hesitation, Willis asked for payment of 4 million dollars for four days of work; that is, a million dollars per day. Given this requirement, Stallone offered him $3 million for all those days, but he turned it down..

Without more to say, Sylvester decided to terminate his services; He even made this situation known on his social networks and took the opportunity to announce, in addition to Bruce’s departure, Harrison Ford’s entry into the cast.

Stallone’s tweet announcing the departure of Bruce Willis and the entry of Harrison Ford to “The Expendables” (Photo: Sylvester Stallone / Twitter)

BRUCE WILLIS IN “THE UNDESTRUCTIBLES” 1 AND 2

In “The Expendables” 1 and 2, Bruce Willis was in charge of giving life to Mr. Church, a CIA leader who hires the ‘Expendables’ and later helps them in their fight.

In “The Expendables 1”

In “Expendables 1″, Mr. Church hires the mercenary team to assassinate an Ibero-American dictator with the help of a contact named Sandra. To do this, they must go to a fictional island located between the Gulf of Mexico and South America called ‘Vilena’.

In “Expendables 2”

While in “The Expendables 2”, Mr. Church entrusts Barney Ross with a new mission in exchange for an outstanding debt. This consists of recovering a package that was on board a plane that would have crashed near Albania.