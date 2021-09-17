Released in 2015, “Revenant” was a smash hit: the exceptional backstory, do you know what the protagonist, Leonardo DiCaprio had to do?

The extraordinary film consecrated the career of Leonardo DiCaprio who took home the best actor statuette on the night of the Oscars in 2016. The plot of the film is as simple as it is exciting: set around 1823, the protagonist, after escaping from an attack by Indians during an expedition, he must face a journey in extreme conditions and studded with dangers to return to his village. To the dangers of wild and ruthless nature, the ghosts of the protagonist’s past and the evil, sometimes, of which human beings fall prey, are added.

We will not reveal anything else for those who have not yet seen the film, which, of course, is a masterpiece that really deserves. There is a particular background that saw Leonardo DiCaprio as the protagonist during the filming of “Revenant”: do you know what he had to do?

Do you know what Leonardo DiCaprio did on the set of “Revenant”?

The extraordinary actor proved to be truly exceptional during the filming of the film. In fact, “Revenant” required a great deal of physical effort for both the cast and the troops, especially due to the harsh climatic conditions of the locations. There are many incredible anecdotes that see Leonardo DiCaprio as the protagonist who fully deserved the Oscar, you know for the exceptional interpretation that for the challenges to which he underwent.

Maybe not everyone is aware of it, but the actor is a vegetarian. In a scene from the movie, we can see the protagonist eating raw bison liver. Well, Leonardi DiCaprio really did it, there are no stage tricks. Demonstrating incredible professionalism and an iron stomach, the actor swallowed the “morsel”. An unthinkable and truly amazing background, do you agree?

Luckily, audiences and critics have recognized the immense talent of the actor who, thanks to the film, got his first Oscar!