What luxuries you should not spend, according to Mark Zuckerberg | Facebook | millionaire | nnda-nnlt | ANSWERS

mark zuckerberg He is one of the richest men in the world, with a fortune 129,000 million dollars according to Forbes, but that doesn’t mean you don’t spend your money on superficial things. the creator of Facebook It is clear what luxuries should not be spent and here we tell you what they are.

MORE INFORMATION: What does the “M” in the Meta logo mean, Mark Zuckerberg’s new Facebook?

Mark Zuckerberg has a fairly austere lifestyle despite having a fortune valued at more than 129,000 million dollars and being in the twelfth place of the richest men according to Forbes magazine.

This tycoon, like others like Bill Gates, Elon Musk and the remembered Steve Jobs, prefers to direct his money and energy towards more important things, with profitability and transcendence. Here we tell you.

MORE INFORMATION: Selena Gomez sent a message to Mark Zuckerberg to end the “haters” on Instagram and Facebook

WHAT YOU SHOULD NOT SPEND ON, ACCORDING TO MARK ZUCKERBERG

Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg said two things he doesn’t spend his money on:

luxury vehicles

Contrary to what sports stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and other people with purchasing power think, for mark zuckerberg there is no need to show off a car and that is why he prefers designs that are somewhat simpler and with which, in addition, he can go unnoticed. The programmer is committed to safe vehicles with good value for money. He has been seen driving several Hondas and an Acura TSX. In his garage he also has a Volkswagen Golf GTI. Models that do not exceed 30,000 euros.

brand clothes

For the creator of Facebook, there is no need to spend on expensive clothes. He has revealed that he prefers to invest little money knowing that it will not last long, even if they are of quality. He is seen to dress quite practical, without thinking about the latest trends. It could be said that his favorite style is the ‘normcore’, the one that is based on basic clothes and average appearance. This style is very versatile.

WHAT DOES MARK ZUCKERBERG RECOMMEND INVESTING IN?

Mark Zuckerberg recommends investing the money in real estate.

Invest in real estate

One of the most millionaire men in the world recommends investing in real estate. The programmer bought a property in California in 2011, when he was only 27 years old, at a price of $7 million dollars, but now the house has been remodeled and it has increased in value. True to his style, decorators indicate that it is more functional than luxurious. Zuckerberg bought other vacation mansions in Hawaii, Lake Tahoe and San Francisco.

The house measures 521 square meters. (Photo: I-decoración.com )

WHAT DOES MARK ZUCKERBERG ADVISE TO ENTREPRENEURS?

These are the valuable tips from the creator of Facebook.