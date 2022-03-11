What made William Levy no longer love Elizabeth Gutiérrez

William Levy is on everyone’s lips. In addition to starring in the new hit and remake of woman-fragranced coffeethe actor is also going through some difficult times in his personal life.

After being in a relationship for several years with Elizabeth Gutierrez, the artists decided to announce sad news on their social networks. In this way, they confirmed that their romance came to an end.

Together they lived very beautiful moments, but also some quite complicated ones. As a result of this relationship they had their two children, Christopher and Kailey. Although they appeared to be a very happy and solid family, they decided to go their separate ways.

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez

Why does William Levy no longer love Elizabeth Gutiérrez?

the love between William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez began in 2002. Both participated in a reality show called soap opera protagonistswhere the chemistry managed to completely cross the screen.

Four years after the beginning of their love, the interpreters welcomed their first child, whom they named Christopher. However, the couple began to suffer the first crises and they separated in 2008. In 2009 they bet on their love again and decided to solve their problems. A year later they welcome Kailey, who becomes the second child they have together. But in 2011 they go their separate ways again.

Related news

After so many twists and turns, William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez They give their relationship a chance again. In 2014 they are shown together again, betting on the family they formed and the love they have for each other. But after so many years, in 2022 they decided to separate again.

What is the reason why the actor no longer loves the mother of his children? The truth is that the protagonist of Café con aroma de mujer always had commitment problems, for this reason he never married her.

For Levy it is very important to feel free and maintain that freedom that characterizes him so much. In an old interview about his relationship with Elizabeth, the actor assured that he wants to be in a place out of obligation and because he promised. “I want to be there because I was born to be there“, commented.

In this way, there is a possibility that the interpreter no longer feels love for his former partner and the best option was to step aside. To this we must add the rumors of infidelity with Alicia Sanz, a beautiful Spanish actress. Do you think they will reconcile?

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!