What madness! The dollar reached 4,900 pesos and there is little left for it to reach 5,000 pesos. Very bad news for Colombia

The price of the dollar in Colombia continues to rise sharply, driven by fears and expectations among investors and authorities regarding what is to come for the country next year in economic matters due to inflation, and this Thursday, October 20, it was again above $4,800 pesos, without showing signs of starting to drop soon.

According to the Colombian Stock Exchange, This currency started with an opening price of 4,840 pesos and in its first movements it has been characterized by an upward trend that puts it above 4,900 pesos, setting a new historical record in the local market, which undoubtedly sets off alerts among the economic authorities due to the effects that this will have on inflation.

With a cutoff at 8:30 am, the official currency of the United States is quoted at a maximum of 4,921 pesos and 01 cents, a figure that exceeds by more than 105 pesos the Representative Market Rate set for this day by the Financial Superintendence in 4,815.09 and more than 80 the closing value of last Wednesday, when it also reached a maximum for this currency.

It should be remembered that on the previous day (Wednesday, October 19) the dollar closed at 4,840 pesos, but throughout the day it even reached maximums of 4,859 pesos and 79 cents. Although it was expected that this would be a quiet day, without major gains, the recent geopolitical changes that are taking place in the world revived the nervousness among investors and it immediately shot up again.

For Juan Eduardo Nates, an analyst at Credicorp Capital, it cannot be overlooked that the markets are currently under a lot of stress and the last few days have been characterized by a great appetite for safe-haven assets, since the winds of crisis for the large powers blow more and more strongly.

“Clearly the stress has been quite strong this week, especially the pressure on the dollar and what the market is expecting in the face of recession for next year and practically how interest rates are going to continue to have a negative effect on economic growth, which is finally what the central banks are looking for, to take pressure off prices and control inflation”, explained this expert.

The news of the moment is due to the resignation of the British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, who announced that she is leaving this position, the most important in the United Kingdom, just six weeks after coming to power, cornered by her own ranks the next day. of a catastrophic day for his Government. The tax issue has been one of the most sensitive for this political leader.

“We have a very pressured interest rate market, some 10-year treasuries that we did not see at low levels for many years, and an oil market that has shown declines, after the barrels released from the strategic reserves of the United States. There are many factors at play, which undoubtedly play a fundamental role in everything that is happening”, added Juan Eduardo Nates.

The first historical maximum that marked an alert point this year occurred in July, when it reached 4,670 pesos, after that it oscillated on several occasions very close to this point until it finally exceeded it on October 14 when it reached 4,736 and thus it maintained the progressive escalation with 4,859 pesos yesterday and today, finally, it is located at 4,921 pesos with 01 cents.

Oil prices rose sharply this Wednesday despite President Joe Biden’s announcement on a new injection of crude oil from the United States strategic reserves to the market to lower the prices of black gold.

A barrel of North Sea Brent for December delivery thus ended up 2.64% at $92.41 in London. Meanwhile, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for November delivery gained 3.29% to $85.55 in New York.

*With information from AFP.