What makes old tube televisions precious jewels for thousands of gamers in the world? | retro video games | TECHNOLOGY

The rapid advance of technology over the years has caused many of the devices or formats that were once considered to be true revolutions and technical feats to be disdained as “old-fashioned”, obsolete and even dysfunctional. This applies to practically all items in the sector, but now we are going to focus on one in particular: televisions CRTs (cathode ray tubes) also known as “tube televisions”, now much appreciated by fans of the video game.

Those bulky, oversized boxes that couldn’t be missing from the living room at home were completely displaced when flat-panel displays began to take over the market in the early 2000s. Larger screen dimensions, as well as higher resolution and superior image quality were the big “assassins” of the tube televisions and many went from a privileged place in the different rooms of the house to an old and dusty warehouse.

However, in recent years, these televisions have experienced a resurgence in popularity for two audiences in particular: veteran fans of the video game or lovers of retro titles and by collectors who still buy movies in VHS format. Why do these audiences continue to look favorably on what many consider to be outdated technology? To explain it, we need to give a bit of historical context.

The cocky old man of the home

In the early 1980s, the television it was already as indispensable a piece of equipment in the home as a radio or a refrigerator. With the rise of VHS and its players, video stores (those magical places where cassette movies were rented) and a more varied national programming, families already spent more time in front of the screen of this device than in other recreational activities.

By the middle of the decade, video games were also starting to make the transition from the arcade to the home with consoles like Magnavox Odyssey, Atari VCS 2600, ColecoVision and the mythical Nintendo Entertainment System (NES)in addition to the first personal computers such as Commodore 64 and the Sinclair ZX Spectrum. All of them needed a television to play their titles.

Retro video games from consoles like the Atari, NES, Super Nintendo and PlayStation were created when CRT televisions were still the cocky ones in the home. (Photo: Xataka)

Why do gamers these days prefer to use CRT TVs to enjoy their hobby?

One of the reasons is the resolution of these means. Manufacturers of old consoles designed them to work with televisions from this era.

That is why, for example, the Atari VCS 2600 it used a coaxial cable (RF) as the only option to connect to the television and then the user had to tune to a specific channel to be able to play. Somewhat more advanced systems like the NESthe Sega-Genesis and the Super nintendo They already used the unforgettable white and yellow A/V (audio and video) cables so, after connecting them to the computer, you only had to press the TV/Video button to access the signal in which the console played the titles.

If I decided now to dust off my Super nintendo and hooked it up to my new 8K TV, the game quality would most likely look terrible. This is because the image resolutions of the retro consoles are not compatible with such high values. Here’s what the resolutions were for some popular systems of yesteryear.

Console Resolution Atari VCS 2600 160×192 NES 256×240 Sega-Genesis 320×224 Super nintendo 256×224 (min)

512 x 448 (max) sony playstation 640×480 Nintendo 64 640×480

That’s why if I reproduce a game as iconic as Super Mario Bros. 3 on my NES connected to an 8K TV (probably via an A/V to HDMI adapter) that has a resolution of 7680×4320, it would only take up a small frame of the screen. To prevent this from happening, modern televisions perform a upscalethat is, they stretch the original image enough to cover the entire screen for every frame the console plays.

The small box in the upper left corner is the space that NES Super Mario Bros would take up if an 8k TV didn’t upscale. (Photo: The Retro Adventures/YouTube)

The detail is that, although it is possible to play a classic video game through its original platform on a television with these characteristics, the result is terrible. On the one hand we have the horrendous graphics pixelation that will make them look worse than they are supposed to and on the other is the input lag. This problem causes a delay in the response of the on-screen element that we handle after we press a button on the control. In several cases, the delay is a few milliseconds and although it is still annoying, one can cope with it.

The pixelation that is generated by stretching the original resolution of a video game on a modern screen is appalling. (Photo: The Retro Adventures/YouTube)

However, this flaw becomes serious when we are facing a competitive video game in which the player’s reaction time can determine the winner of the game. For this reason, titles like Super Smash Bros. MeleeNintendo’s fighting video game, are still played on CRT televisions as it would otherwise be impossible for professional gamers to compete.

Video game competitions like Super Smash Bros. Melee still use CRT televisions to avoid input lag. (Photo: Kotaku Australia)

Last but not least, another reason why tube televisions are preferred is that some video games are no longer compatible with modern equipment. We have the case of video games that use the light gun or light gun. This peripheral was the means to enjoy works such as Duck Hunt from NES, Time Crisis on PlayStation or The House of the Dead on the Sega Saturn and since it uses cathode ray technology to work and LCD and LED screens don’t, they can only be played on CRT TVs.

The remembered ‘Mata Patos’ from NES cannot be enjoyed on LCD or LED televisions since the cathode ray technology does not work on them. (Photo: Reddit)

Even if you don’t know it, you or someone in your family may still have a CRT TV banished somewhere in the house, so if at some point you buy a retro console and want to reminisce about those wonderful days when all that mattered was getting home from school, finishing your obligations and enjoying titles like Super Mario World, sonic the hedgehog either crash bandicoot on their respective consoles, try to preserve them as best you can.

That yes, if you tube tv it no longer works, don’t even think about trying to fix it yourself if you don’t have the necessary knowledge to do it. Although they are more durable than a modern device, they are not indestructible and one wrong move could end up leaving it in a worse state. Besides, each of the tubes in this television stores an electrical charge that could be deadly so if you want to repair it, find a technician who still knows how to handle these relics.