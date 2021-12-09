What makes the Formula 1 finale special

Whatever the outcome of the race, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday afternoon will be remembered as one of the most watched and exciting season finals in Formula 1 history. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton are there first. tied in the drivers’ standings with 369.5 points each. There are not many calculations to do: whoever finishes first in the top ten will be the world champion.

It is since the first Grand Prix of the longest Formula 1 season ever – which began last March 28 – that Verstappen and Hamilton have competed point by point. This rivalry, which has grown race after race and punctually marked by clashes and accidents, reached its peak last weekend in Saudi Arabia and will reach its peak in Abu Dhabi, where given the precedents between the two drivers in the most tense races, there a little bit of everything is to be expected.

Two very different drivers

Verstappen is Dutch, 24 years old and has the chance to win his first career world title. Hamilton is English, he is twelve years older and has won seven world titles, the most of all except Michael Schumacher, who, however, could now detach. The last four he has won consecutively. On the track Verstappen and Hamilton can both be extremely aggressive, albeit in very different ways.

Verstappen is the son of a former Formula 1 driver and was directed to the sport by the environment in which he grew up: he started racing in Formula 1 even before he had a road license. Right from the start he distinguished himself for an aggressive and at times reckless driving style, characterized by extraordinary intuition and extraordinary skills in the wet. Hamilton, on the other hand, started from nothing and earned everything race after race, until he became the best driver of his generation (and according to many ever) thanks to unique skills above all in the constancy, interpretation and management of the competitions.

The first accident, at Silverstone

The first blatant episode that had sanctioned the switch to “hard ways” in the rivalry between the two this season was seen in the British Grand Prix on 21 July. In the previous nine races Verstappen had obtained five victories proving that he had the best performing car in the World Championship at that time. Hamilton – whose Mercedes had clearly been the best single-seater in previous years – had only won three Grands Prix, but never strayed too far from his rival.

At Silverstone, Verstappen had started from pole position, obtained thanks to the victory in the sprint qualifying of the previous Saturday. In the race the two had run side by side the first lap up to the famous Copse corner, one of the fastest on the English circuit. At the corner entry, Hamilton had tried to enter Verstappen with a very risky maneuver, and in fact, turning to the right Verstappen had bumped his front wheel with Hamilton’s rear, crashing straight into the barriers at over 300 kilometers per hour. .

For that maneuver Hamilton was then penalized by ten seconds, but he still managed to win the race by overtaking Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari with a few laps to go. The first disagreements in public between Verstappen and Hamilton and between Mercedes and Red Bull emerged from the accident. For Verstappen it had been “disrespectful” of Hamilton to celebrate the victory as if nothing had happened, while for Toto Wolff, Mercedes’ main team, Verstappen’s driving had been “too aggressive”.

The second, in Monza

In the next three races Verstappen managed to make up for the points lost at Silverstone by winning in Belgium and the Netherlands and limiting damage in Hungary with a ninth place after being involved in an accident just a few corners from the start.

On 12 September, in the Italian Grand Prix, Verstappen started from second position and Hamilton from fifth. On lap twenty-six, exiting the pits, Hamilton had joined Verstappen, arriving from the long Monza straight towards the first variant. There the two had found themselves wheel to wheel and Verstappen’s car, thrown off a curb, ended up on top of Hamilton’s and then off the track.

The crash, spectacular and fortunately without consequences for the drivers, had cost both of them the race. Verstappen was subsequently sanctioned with a relegation of three places on the starting grid of the Russian Grand Prix.

The comeback of the Mercedes

From the Italian Grand Prix on September 12 to that of Mexico City on November 7, Verstappen had continued to earn points until he accumulated a considerable advantage over Hamilton. But the following Sunday, in Brazil, something changed. From then on the Mercedes, reinvigorated by a new engine, clearly proved to be the fastest car, so much so that it was able to immediately remedy two different penalties given to Hamilton on the San Paolo circuit: the start in last place in the sprint qualifying for the irregular measurements found in the rear wing and then the retreat of five positions on the starting grid for the change of the engine.

Despite the sum of the penalties, Hamilton had recovered fifteen positions in the weekend in Brazil sprint qualyfing, thus limiting the damage in the starting grid. In Sunday’s race he had completed another great comeback, managing to place himself in front of Verstappen after a head-to-head characterized by an attempt to overtake to which the Dutchman had reacted by defending himself at the limit of the regulation.

The challenge between the stables

After the speeds achieved by Mercedes in Brazil, Christian Horner, team principal of Red Bull, commented on the performance of the rivals saying: «Their speed on the straight is really impressive, especially when we consider that they have fitted a Monaco-style rear wing. [cioè con parti più vicine tra loro, quelle precedentemente sanzionate dai giudici]”. Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal, replied: «The fresh engine makes a big difference. Our opponents are free to lodge a complaint, we will be available. We can also give him a rear wing to put in the living room ».

After the two pilots, Horner and Wolff are the main figures in this challenge. They are two ex-riders of a good level, one English, the other Austrian, who have been responsible for the two best teams in the World Championship for years. Their role is to put their respective teams in the best possible condition, and for months they have been defending and attacking each other in all possible ways. Their relationships are not facilitated by their respective personalities, rather cumbersome.

A week ago in Saudi Arabia

In Jeddah, in the penultimate race of the season, Hamilton and Verstappen ran a very nervous race, marked by two restarts caused by accidents on the track and continuous interruptions. Verstappen, with an eight-point lead, could have won the title already there, in case an unlikely combination of results had occurred. But instead Hamilton won the race, after being involved in yet another – slight – accident with Verstappen, who had suddenly slowed down in the final laps and was hit by the rival who was immediately behind him.

Verstappen defended himself by saying that he was letting him pass, as compensation for having cut a chicane a few corners earlier, but was penalized by ten seconds in the order of arrival and by 2 points on his driver’s license after being found to be the main responsible for the ‘accident.

An already historic ending

The rivalry between the two drivers has already made the current season one of the hardest fought in the more than seventy years of Formula 1 history. In Abu Dhabi the driver who will precede the other between the first and the tenth final position (those who assign points) will be world champion, but Verstappen will have a small advantage: having won more races during the season (nine to eight), in the event of a tie unchanged he will be the world champion.

The last World Championship thus opened to the last race dates back to 2016 and involved Hamilton, who was overtaken by his teammate Nico Rosberg. Hamilton had experienced a similar ending back in 2008, when he won his first career title while retaining a seven-point lead over Ferrari driver Felipe Massa in Sao Paulo, in the latter’s home Grand Prix. The only precedent of two drivers who arrived at the last race with the same points dates back to 1974, when the Brazilian Emerson Fittipaldi, on McLaren, overtook the Ferrari of Ticino Regazzoni Clay Regazzoni, finishing fourth in the Watkins Glen Grand Prix, in the United States.