What martial arts did Keanu Reeves learn for roles in The Matrix and John Wick

Keanu Reeves is one of the most important actors on the Hollywood scene. His films marked an era, such as Point Breack And Matrix, while others have enjoyed the acclaim of audiences and critics on a global scale, such as John Wick. Very few ignore the great dedication and self-denial that Keanu Reeves reserves for their roles, in particular the preparation for each of them very often required the actor months and months of preparation and learning specific martial arts. We know by his own admission admission that Reeves loves action films, those films in which it is essential to create a bond between the character and the audience and two of these in particular, have marked his career: Matrix And John Wick.

Keanu Reeves’ first successes: from Point Breack to Speed

To an actor like Keanu Reeves Above all, the ability to adapt to any role is recognized. This is probably what allowed his career to take off and his face to become one of the best known in Hollywood. Despite several appearances in different films, the first in which he appears as a protagonist is Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, directed by Stephen Herek. The fame then consolidates with the role in Point Breack, a 1991 film in which she stars alongside Patrick Swayze and in the same year in the film Beautiful and Damned, in which he shares the scenes with River Phoenix. After this cult he is called to participate in the film that won two Oscars Speed, with Sandra Bullock.

In these years Keanu Reeves continues to collect leading roles in equally important films, such as for example Bram Stoker’s Dracula, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, or Constantine. But the film that launched him towards global success came in 1999, this is it Matrix.

What martial arts did Keanu Reeves learn for the role of Neo in The Matrix and John Wick

The great capacity of Keanu Reeves to fully immerse oneself in a role and make it his own. The actor often takes months and months to say he is ready for an interpretation that requires special skills and knowledge. That’s what happened for the role of Neo in Matrix and of John Wick in the film of the same name. Both action films, the first more strictly sci-fi, required the actor to learn martial arts for a more realistic interpretation. In detail, Keanu Reeves had to learn the Wire was And Kung fu for the Matrix film. With John Wick, on the other hand, the situation is slightly different, as the film also required the actor to have strong skills in terms of handling of weapons, so he himself learned, in addition to this latter skill, too Judo And Jiu Jitsu.

In both experiences Keanu Reeves he admitted he had a lot of fun and said he would be ready to do it again. Also, in both situations, it took months of preparation and practice to reach levels that allow the actor to take part in the fight scenes himself instead of a stuntman.