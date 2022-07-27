What Marvel series premiere on Disney Plus in 2023 and 2024

The new Marvel series corresponding to Phases 5 and 6 of the MCU that premiere in Disney Plus in 2023 and 2024, they were announced by the company’s president, Kevin Feige, at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, who shared all the news that will come in the following stages of the Marvel Expanded Universe, which will go hand in hand with the films that will come to the cinema. Meanwhile, in the remainder of 2022, the short series I Am Groot will arrive on Disney Plus on August 10 and on August 17, she hulk who will be in charge of closing Phase 4 in the episodic universe.

Marvel’s “Phase 5” will feature, for the time being, ten television series that premiere on Disney Plus in 2023 and 2024, which will be: “Secret Invasion”, “Echo”, the second season of “Loki”, “Ironheart” , “Agatha” and “Daredevil: Born Again”. But, in addition, animated series such as “Spider-Man: Freshman Year”, “X-Men ’97”, “What If…? (Season 2)” and “Marvel Zombies.”

New Marvel series premiering on Disney Plus in 2023 and 2024

“Secret Invasion”

Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) was on hand to preview this dark and gritty political thriller, starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, alongside Ben Mendelsohn (Skrull Talos), Don Cheadle (James Rhodes), and Martin Freeman. (Everett K. Ross). Joining them are Kingsley Ben-Adir (seen multiplying into several identical forms in a confrontation with Fury), Olivia Colman (seen telling Fury that he’s past the best of him), and Emilia Clarke (seen brandishing a gun). With a general atmosphere of paranoia and apprehension, “Secret Invasion” is one of the Marvel series premiering on Disney Plus in spring 2023.

“X-Men ’97”

X-Men ’97 is the continuation of the iconic 1990s series. The 1990s X-Men series is remembered for its iconic art, storylines, and opening theme. For many it was the first impression they got from the team of mutants and it was saved forever in their nostalgia. For this reason, the announcement that the series would have a continuation was very shocking when it happened in 2021. At this Comic Con it was announced that the leader of the team will be the former villain Magneto. “X-Men ’97” is another of the Marvel series that will premiere on Disney Plus in spring 2023 and that has already confirmed a second season.

“Threw out”

Series that turns the antagonist of “Hawk’s Eye”, Maya López (Alaqua Cox) in her own solo story. Sydney Freeland (“Reservation Dogs”, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”) and Catriona McKenzie (“The Walking Dead”, “Shining Vale”) direct the new fiction for Disney Plus that will premiere on the platform in the summer of 2023.

“What If…?” (Season 2)

The first animated series of the MCU returns with more stories from parallel worlds. The premiere will be in early 2023. We will see the return of Captain Carter, a medieval episode in 1602, the characters of Shang-Chi fight against Odin and a race between Iron Man and Valkyrie. In addition, the series confirmed that it will have a third season.

“Loki” (Season 2)

The Disney Plus series that introduced the multiverse to the MCU is currently filming and will premiere next summer. There was no mention of this critically-adored series, but images from the set have been fluttering around the internet lately. The long-awaited new installment of “Loki” is another of the Marvel series that premieres on Disney Plus in summer 2023.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Originally titled “Agatha: House of Harkness,” this spinoff of Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness-focused “WandaVision” will be Marvel’s final Disney Plus series in 2023. “WandaVision” lead writer Jac Schaeffer will write and will executive produce the new Disney Plus show.

“Iron heart”

Following her introduction to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) will star in her own Disney+ series. Chinaka Hodge (“Amazing Stories,” “Snowpiercer”) is the lead writer, and Sam Bailey (“Dear White People”) and Angela Barnes (“Blindspotting”) are directing “Ironheart,” which is another Marvel series debuting. in the fall of 2023.

“Spider-Man: Freshman Year”

This series will chronicle Peter Parker’s early years as Spider-Man before his appearance in the movie Captain America: Civil War. As he learns to use his newfound powers, Peter will cross paths with characters well known to comic book fans: Amadeus Cho, Nico Minoru, and his classic best friend Harry Osborn. This character, as well as the appearance of villains such as Doctor Octopus, raise the question of whether this series will take place in the same universe as Spider-Man, the protagonist of the films. The series will arrive on Disney Plus in 2024, it already has a confirmed second season.

“Daredevil: Born Again”

Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock is fully incorporated into Marvel Studios. Order of 18 episodes for its first season. Cox’s Murdock first reappeared in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and his nemesis Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) appeared as the big villain in “Hawkeye.” Both characters will appear in “Echo,” and it looks like Daredevil will appear in “She-Hulk” as well, before returning for the main event of this series, which will premiere in spring 2024 on Disney Plus.

“Marvel Zombies”

The Marvel Zombies series shows a parallel universe where the heroes are affected by a virus. In one of the episodes of the first season of What If…? It was possible to see a universe where a zombie virus affects many of the Marvel heroes, creating a universe like The Walking Dead but with superpowers. Now, we will have an entire series based on this universe to explore more of its possibilities. No confirmed premiere date on Disney Plus, series during 2024.