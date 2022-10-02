What medical specialties are losing popularity?

Applicants to the MIR 2022.

are the three medical specialties most in demand among applicants for vacancies. They are the ones traditionally chosen by the first order numbers and the ones that manage to allocate the totality of the offered quota beforehand. However, although all of them resist at the top of the list of candidates’ preferences, only one has managed to continue adding popularity in the last call:

In the last call, this specialty finished assigning its 115 places after the election of the order number 721so the award process ended 287 shifts earlier than in 2021, when the last vacancy was delivered to candidate 1,008.

The popularity of dermatology has increased considerably in recent years. So much so that, in 2017, he delivered the last vacancy to applicant 1,090. The positive trend in this area began to emerge the following year, in 2018, when the quota closed with number 801, and continued in 2019, when the process ended with candidate 763.

Unlike dermatology, Cardiology has experienced a significant drop not only compared to the previous call, but since 2017. In 2022, the last place was awarded to 3,403 on the ninth day of assignment, 1,047 order numbers after 2021. In 2017, Cardiology closed the quota with the doctor 1,817 and, since then, has been accumulating a loss of popularity among the candidates.

Other of the star medical specialties, Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery, is also experiencing a downward trend in demand in recent years. Regarding the 2021 call, Plástica has taken 203 more shifts to award the entire offer. The last position went to the doctor 1,039, while, in 2021, he finished the process with 836. In 2020, he did so with 782; in 2019, with the 754; and in 2018, with the 833.

New increase in MIR places for 2023

The offer of places has once again reached a new increase for access to Specialized Health Training (FSE) 2023, which will have 8,550 vacancies for the Medicine degree. Dermatologywith a quota of 120 seats, adds five more than in 2022, one less than Cardiologywith a bid of 194. Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery maintains the same number of places as the last call, 51.

Family medicine, Thoracic Surgery, Nuclear medicine Y Neurology the ones that have registered the greatest increase in places. On the contrary, the specialties with the highest number of deaths, in terms of absolute number, are heart surgery Y Neurosurgery who lose three seats each