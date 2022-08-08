What medicines are used for monkeypox?

The Ministry of Health has drawn up, together with more than nine scientific societies, a consensus document on the management of monkeypox in outpatientswith the aim of providing additional information on the clinical management of monkeypox cases in the National Health System.

In addition, to facilitate access to information on management in each healthcare setting, specific documents have been prepared for outpatients, hospitalized patients, pediatric patients and pregnant women, as well as the protocol to be followed in mild or moderate cases detected in Primary Care.

Among the generic guidelines, which must be adapted to the individual characteristics of each patient, there are five scenarios that can occur derived from monkeypox (fever, pain, pruritus, anxiety and systemic antibiotic treatment) and whose situations must be managed through ten drugs.

Monkeypox: paracetamol and ibuprofen to treat fever and pain

In the event that the patient shows fever, the doctor must prescribe 1g paracetamol to be administered every six to eight hours. If the patient shows pain, among the three advisable drugs to reduce it, in addition to paracetamol, it is also indicated ibuprofen and tramadol. The administration of the latter may not exceed a maximum of 400 mg per day.

The fourth drug recommended by Health and scientific societies is loratadine or hydroxyzine. Both recommended for cases of itching and should be administered every 24 hours. While, in the case of anxiety, the main recommendation is the diazepamas long as your intake has a maximum of one week.

The other five drugs that appear in the document are for the antibiotic treatment of choice, where the following medication is recommended: oral cefadroxil, cephalexin, and oral cloxacillin (on an empty stomach). In these cases, it is also recommended that an evaluation be carried out on the third day, and if a good evolution is not observed, extend the treatment to 10 days.

Lastly, regarding the drugs recommended in alternative treatments, such as those provided for allergy to penicillin or suspected MRSA, two stand out: oral clindamycin and trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole. In addition, a series of non-pharmacological measures for its prevention such as washing hands regularly, wearing loose clothing or avoiding contact with lesions.