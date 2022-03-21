What Megan Fox did in Argentina will leave you speechless, here are the details! | Critical Voices – Salta

Megan Denise Fox is an acclaimed American actress and model who achieved worldwide recognition for her extraordinary character by giving life to Mikaela Banes in Transformers, a role that gave her several nominations for the Teen Choice Awards.

The American actress landed this weekend in Argentina to accompany her boyfriend, the singer Machine Gun Kelly, who participated in the second day of Lollapalooza 2022. For the occasion, the protagonist of Transformers She wore a pink cap with a shocking pink knitted ensemble with matching bows and mini skirt.

The Hollywood actress She completed her dazzling outfit with platform boots and spikes in the color of her garments, as well as a striking pink leather choker with silver studs, chains and a pair of fuchsia dice-shaped charms, drawing the attention of festival goers.

It was through her Instagram stories, that the artist He was encouraged to publish his stay with his more than 20 million followers. Megan He followed from one side of the stage every moment of the show offered by his fiancé to whom he showed his support at every moment, showing his unconditional love.

The photographs quickly began to circulate on all social networks, also revolutionizing the Twitter platform. Demonstrating through Instagram a large part of the show in Argentina.