What merits does Angelina Jolie have to play Maria Callas in the cinema?

Embodying Maria Callas, as Angelina Jolie is now proposing, is not an easy task. That of the diva was a life of contrasts, dazzling as well as tortuous, endured with large doses of irony and loneliness. The great adoration professed by the public during her decades as queen of hearts of the opera ran parallel to the contempt of her own mother, who only had eyes for her sister; to the cruel demands of her critics, who always expected the best from her, and to the indifference of Aristotle Onassis, who definitively humiliated her by marrying Jackie Kennedy. What followed was a maturity withdrawn from the stage and abandoned to the solitude of her apartment in Paris…





And although Jolie, the star now called to shine on her behalf on the big screen, under the orders of Pablo Larraín, is another light in the sky with a very peculiar personality and whose life is not without controversy either, she will not have it. easy to get into the skin of the singer/actress who came into the world to change the conception of lyrical interpretation.

Just ask Monica Bellucci, who this summer made an appearance at the Peralada Festival with her project on the declamation of Maria Callas’s letters. And it had zero success. Or the Serbian artist Marina Abramovic, who this season will show at the Gran Teatre del Liceu, in Barcelona, ​​her 7 deaths of Maria Callas. Although this is already another concept and arouses much more expectation among lovers of museum culture, as well as among the operatic public.

The halo of unreality with which Pablo Larrín presents these iconic women who have left their mark plays in his favor

Analyzing the virtues that Angelina Jolie brings together, one might think that she has it more difficult than Kristen Stewart playing Lady Diana Spencer at her last Christmas parties with the British royal family. But the halo of unreality with which Pablo Larrín, nominated for an Oscar and all that, plays in his favor, presents these iconic women who have left their indelible mark on the history of humanity.

Angelina Jolie as Lara Kroft in ‘Tomb Rider’ Third parties

And Jolie, the heroine of Tomb Riderthe killer more interesting in Mr and Mrs Smith -where she met Brad Pitt- or Salt’s counter-spy who refused to be a Bond girl -“Bond girl? Excuse me, I’m Bond”, she blurted out to those who proposed it- has shown signs of needing to exploit her acting abilities in this darker side of real human emotions.

For her, this role may mean the first recognition as an actress, who has not managed to stand out enough with any of her films. She has the opportunity to overcome the cliché of being beautiful and sexy, without her having to become Monster like Charlize Theron did to win an Oscar.

titled Mariathe film will tell the “tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the life of the best opera singer in the world, revived and reimagined during her last days in 1970s Paris”, according to the production company’s motto. success for Jolie, in any case, is the screenwriter: Steven Knight, who is also the author of Spencer, Peaky Blinders either eastern promises.

Marina Abramovic in ‘The seven deaths of Maria Calals’, which will be seen at the Liceu Paris Opera

In an interview, the Greek soprano born in Manhattan – although vocally trained since she was 13 years old in her country of origin – admitted that there were two people in her. There was Maria and there was Callas. A duality that she had to confront all her life. She, in fact, sacrificing her private life and the possibility of living a love. She was a world celebrity, the best soprano of the 20th century, but the extreme sensitivity that made her famous and that was the reason that at first she was not appreciated by the most stale public, who did not understand that in her case the expressive capacity of her voice fully justified some passages of ugliness vocal, was also his cross from doors to inside.

Maria Callas was a romantic, something not entirely obvious in what Angelina Jolie’s character exudes

Maria Callas was a romantic, something not entirely obvious in what has so far distilled the character of Angelina Jolie, always subtle, sharp, provocative. But this vital duality that the singer lamented affects whoever she wants to belong to the celluloid star system. Jolie hasn’t wanted to keep those two lives completely separate. She has introduced her children on the red carpet of the festivals, she has been seen with them, offering some of the most sought after images of the pink press. Not surprisingly, the resemblance of the three offspring born from her union with the heartthrob Pitt arouses curiosity, as well as the development of her other three adopted children.

Maria Callas on the beach at Lido Beach, on September 6, 1957 Own

In this sense, the actress would still be in control of the story of her life, something that escaped Callas at many points in her career. Keep in mind that the soprano who sang Rule As no one had done before – with the aria “Casta diva” that made her so famous and unique – she dealt with severe myopia that left her almost blind. And that the many scandals in her personal and professional life were breathlessly exposed by the press, as were her charming encounters with Grace Kelly, who adored her and invited her to spend days on the Monegasque Riviera.

He also settled in Italy to develop his career, a country devourer of opera stars, who are raised with the same ease that they are dropped with a crash when the vocal cords are not so fit, or when, as happened on one occasion in Rome, the singer is affected by a simple cold . In fact, she experienced an intense rivalry with the Italian opera singer Renata Tebaldi… If all this is not a reason to satisfy Angelina Jolie’s curiosity and courage, nothing can do it.

I take the responsibility very seriously, for the trajectory and the legacy of María”







Angelina JolieActress





“I take responsibility very seriously, for the trajectory and legacy of María. I will give everything I can to meet the challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I have admired for a long time. Having the opportunity to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream,” said the actress.

Kristen Stewart as Spencer and Natalie Portman as Princess Diana both earned best actress nominations for their respective leading roles. The Chilean director has that trick when it comes to digging higher and higher in the Hollywood firmament to design the cast of his films. And Jolie needs something really big that makes her forget her battle in court over Pitt’s alcoholic and violent behavior in the past, as she describes herself.

Kristen Stewart in wedding dress as Diana of Wales in ‘Spencer File, Archive

Another question is whether Larrín is sufficiently knowledgeable about the world of opera and its divas. It is not an easy subject to take to the cinema. The script would focus on his case in the last stage of Callas, off stage, but the musical temptation will be great. Maria It is produced by Juan de Dios Larraín for Fabula Pictures, Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company and Jonas Dornbach for Komlizen Film.





