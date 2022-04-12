‘What Messi did to me’, Pep Guardiola unpacks all about Lionel Messi

If all goes well for Lionel Messi in recent days, Pep Guardiola has never doubted the Pulga. The Manchester City manager was confident that he would wake up and get back to his best form if PSG gave him the chance.

Indeed, the number 30 of Paris-SG is gradually finding his legs in the club of the French capital after delivering 3 assists this weekend. However, if there is anyone who would see Lionel Messi as a footballing god it is his former Barça manager Pep Guardiola. The Spanish tactician said in an interview he gave to Telemundo on the eve of the match against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League that the Pulga made him a great man in football.

“Messi means everything in my career. He made me more competitive. You know, there was an incredible group of players. There were a lot of stars who created a unique chemistry between them… We won a lot, but without him we wouldn’t have won so much”Guardiola compares his history with Lionel Messi to that of Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan. “I felt what Phil Jackson could feel with Michael Jordan because I had Leo Messi,” dropped Pep Guardiola.

Advertisement