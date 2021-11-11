what money you can never touch – Libero Quotidiano





Joint account, a cross and a delight for many spouses. To take stock of a very popular financial instrument, he thinks about it ilgiornale.it, which recalls in the introduction as well as in the regime of community of property sanctioned by marriage, one of the spouses can open a personal current account, thus being the only one to have access to the money deposited in the same account.





In these circumstances, unless there are specific authorizations from the holder, the other spouse it cannot have any funds, even if in theory they should be considered a common good. But quite another matter, in fact, when the account is jointly held. If opened with separate signature, both spouses can operate on the deposit without having any permission from the joint holder. Also, remember that the money deposited on that account belongs exactly to half of each of the two holders.

But some funds remain the personal property of only one of the two contractors, also in the regime of communion of goods: it refers to the goods owned before the wedding, and also the money received with donations or inheritances even after the marriage (unless otherwise specified in the deed of donation or in the will). And again, among the individual assets there are also the money obtained as compensation for damages and / or the pension relating to the partial or total loss of working capacity and, lastly, those collected from the sale of a piece of furniture or property of exclusive property.

But in community of goods, the acquired money after marriage it becomes common, even if it is deposited into an exclusive and personal account (the examples listed above are exceptions).





Lastly, the circumstance of a joint account with separate signature: both spouses are authorized to carry out any type of banking operation without any permission from the other. The double authorization it is used both for opening and closing the account, as well as being necessary when it comes to a joint account with separate signature. With one last exception, when one of the spouses is chosen as the authorized representative for banking operations (money withdrawals and deposits in most circumstances).



