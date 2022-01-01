what more are we waiting for at the cinema?

Will 2022 become the turning point or are we preparing to go back? Obviously we hope in the first hypothesis, perhaps with new rules and greater seriousness on the part of everyone to eradicate the COVID-19 villain. The reaper of numerous victims, the Coronavirus has been hindering every activity in our lives for about two years. In particular, it affected culture and cinema, but fortunately this year the events were held with some restrictions: for instance, I returned to Lucca Comics live, where I found cosplay and interesting previews. Like many places, cinemas have only been repopulated since the second half of the year.

Even with the spread of vaccines there has been a general restart, but the road is still long. Different films scheduled for 2021 they have not yet been released and others have only been distributed in streaming or have had a short programming in theaters. Observing the new rules for cinematic visions, all that remains is to wait for the films arriving for 2022.

The films to see in cinemas in 2022

It gets off to a great start from January 2022 with a highly anticipated sequel and prequel: Matrix Resurrections January 1st e The King’s Man – The origins on January 5. Will Smith becomes the father of Serena Williams in A Winning Family – King Richard, arriving on January 13th; the third film by the D’Innocenzo brothers will also be broadcast on the same day (Bad Tales), Latin America, And Scream 5. Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana in Spencer on January 20. The first month of the new year ends with The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley, in which Guillermo del Toro directs Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman and David Strathairn.

On February 3rd, the new film by Paul Thomas Anderson awaits us in theaters, Licorice Pizza, the first cinecomic of 2022, Morbius, And Moonfall (from the director of Independence Day, Roland Emmerich). The next week comes the highly anticipated Murderer on the Nile, while the 17th will be screened Uncharted. The acclaimed will arrive in March C’mon C’mon with the Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix, Cyrano starring Peter Dinklage e Downton Abbey 2 – A New Era. It will be a month in which even the little ones will have fun with the Pixar animated film Red and with that DreamWorks Too Bad; but above all, the 2022 film that I look forward to most will be released: The Batman.

The fourth month of the year is full of events, including The Northman by Robert Eggers with Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Alexander Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe and Ethan Hawke, in cinemas from April 21st. A week before we will be able to see Fantastic Beasts – Dumbledore’s Secrets And Sonic 2 – The Movie. On April 8 Michael Bay introduces us Ambulance, a breathtaking thriller starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Marvel Studios return on May 4th with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but we will be able to see at the cinema too DC League of Super-Pets, Thirteen Lives And Top Gun: Maverick. June 12, 2022 arrives in the hall Jurassic World: Dominion, the sixth and final installment of the Jurassic Park film saga; the following week there will be the Disney Pixar animated film, Lightyear. In July, the Marvel vs DC competition kicks in with Thor: Love and Thunder out on July 8 e Black Adam, scheduled for the end of the month. In the same month they will also come out Bullet Train with Brad Pitt and Nope by Jordan Peele.

September 30 will be screened Mission Impossible 7 And Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One will visit us from 7 October. Several films have been announced for November 2022: The Flash the 4th, Black Panther – Wakanda Forever on the 11th, the Disney animated film Strange World And The Fabelsman by Steven Spielberg on November 23rd. The last month of the year we will see Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom And Avatar 2 December 16 e Super Mario on December 21st.

In the end, some films scheduled for 2022 do not yet have a release date. Let’s talk about Pinocchio directed by Guillermo Del Toro, Killers of the flower moon directed and produced by Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, but also Asteroid city, Wes Anderson film with Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright and Adrien Brody; let’s not forget about Amsterdam, the new film by David O. Russel with Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Michael B. Jordan, Anya Taylor-Joy and Timothy Olyphant, and by The lord of the ants, a film by Gianni Amelio with Luigi Lo Cascio, Elio Germano and Sara Serraiocco.