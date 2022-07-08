What movies and series to watch on the weekend

The offer of series and movies is many and very diverse today. Both on television, streaming platforms and traditional movie theaters, there is a large number of fictions and programs to watch.

Looking ahead to the weekend Soon recommends different series and movies for all tastes and plans.

To take note!

The loudest voice – Complete miniseries available on Star +

It is based on an extensive report by Gabriel Sherman for his best-selling book The Loudest Voice in the Room, which included interviews with over 600 people and Sherman’s reporting for New York Magazine. To understand the events that led to the rise of the modern Republican Party, one must understand Roger Ailes. Primarily focused on the last decade in which Ailes became the party’s de facto leader, the series also addresses defining events in Ailes’s life, including his experiences with world leaders that sparked his political career and accusations of harassment. and the deals that ended his reign on Fox News. Naomi Watts, Seth MacFarlane, Sienna Miller, Josh Charles and Simon McBurney round out the cast of this series that follows the rise and fall of Roger Ailes.

Susana, guest of honor with Sebastián Yatra – Available on Paramount + from Sunday, July 10

The Argentine superstar is the guest of friends and international celebrities in different places while interviewing them. In this second installment, Susana toured the most emblematic corners of Buenos Aires together with the singer Sebastián Yatra. From dressing up on the subway, tasting an iconic pizza in the Chacarita neighborhood, singing on the bus with all the passengers, to going to the Más Monumental stadium for a unique match. In Susana, Guest of Honor, this duo brings us an experience never seen before, in which the public was able to enjoy these adventures in the first person.

Spotlight – Available on HBO Max

Starring Nicolás Francella, Paula Reca, Emilia Attias and Maxi de la Cruz, with the special participation of Gabriel Goity and directed by Ricardo Hornos and Carlos Gil.

En la mira is a psychological thriller with a good dose of drama that follows the story of an employee in a call center who is threatened with death through a call from a consumer who is not terminated from the service and is followed charging.

The Girl from Plainville – Premiere Sunday 10 by Starzplay. Every Sunday a new episode

It stars Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter and is inspired by the true story of her unprecedented text-messaging suicide case. The short series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events leading up to her death and, subsequently, her conviction for involuntary manslaughter. Alongside Fanning, the series stars Chloë Sevigny as Lynn Roy, Colton Ryan as Conrad Coco Roy III, Cara Buono as Gail Carter, Kai Lennox as David Carter, and Norbert Leo Butz as Conrad “Co” Roy II.

Time for the Brave – Available on Netflix

The classic Argentine film is available on Netflix in its brand new restored version in 4K resolution. The restoration process for Tiempo de Valientes began in August 2021 and was fully supervised by Damián Szifron.

Starring Diego Peretti and Luis Luque, it tells the story of Mariano Silverstein, a psychoanalyst who, as a result of a traffic accident, is involved in a criminal trial. Advised by his lawyer, he asks the judge for probation, a legal figure by which a trial is suspended and the accused, instead of receiving a sentence, agrees to carry out community tasks within his activity. The task that the judge assigns to Silverstein is to attend to Alfredo Díaz, a Federal Police inspector emotionally devastated by the infidelity of his wife.

Lethal Weapon Marathon – TNT Series Saturday July 9 from 12:35

The action and some touches of humor are mixed with chases, shoot-outs, martial arts and the complicity of two policemen who transfer companionship to an instance where friendship is a value as precious as adherence to the law, fighting crime and the loyalty. Officers Riggs and Murtaugh went from fighting drug trafficking, mafias, corruption and oriental gangs to becoming an iconic couple in Hollywood cinema.

35 years after the premiere of the saga, the adventures of officers Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh will shake up Saturday afternoon with the four films.