What movies can you see in theaters in Peru from Thursday, August 4, and which ones are still on the billboard? | Premieres in Peru | Peruvian billboard | Cinema | Movies | ENTERTAINMENT

Every Thursday, the billboard of cinemas in Peru is renewed. That is to say, some tapes can no longer be enjoyed on the big screen and others are going to replace them.

For this reason, below, Peru.com shares with you the feature films that arrive in theaters in the country and also those that will continue on the billboard so that you are encouraged to enjoy some of them.

What movies are released in theaters in Peru on Thursday, August 4?

Ladder to hell

The daughter of a woman named Keira Woods (Elisha Cuthbert) mysteriously disappears in the basement of the new house. While investigating what is going on in her home, she discovers that there is an ancient and powerful entity that controls her home and that she must confront.

The hen Turuleca

Turuleca is the name of a curious hen that cannot lay eggs and that has caused the other animals to make fun of her.

Samichay in Pursuit of Happiness

In the heights of the Peruvian Andes, more than 5000 meters above sea level, at the point where Celestino, a peasant hermit begins a healing journey with his cow Samichay to the chaos of urbanization and towns.

Bullet train

The film tells the story of five assassins aboard a bullet train who, while traveling, discover that their missions have several things in common.

What movies are still on the Peruvian billboard?

Good Luck Big Leo

friends stuff

DC League of Super Pets

The Exorcism of God

the black phone

Elvis

Jurassic World: Dominion

Minions: A Villain is Born

Thor: Love and Thunder

Everything everywhere at the same time

Top Gun Maverick

It should be noted that tickets to see any of the films can be purchased through the app, web platform or in person at theaters (Cinemark, Cinépolis, UVK, Cineplanet, Cinestar, Movie Time Cinemas and Cinerama) in Peru.

