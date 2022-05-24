What movies did Dakota Johnson make after Fifty Shades of Grey?

dakota johnson (32) has expressed how proud she is of her work on the franchise Fifty Shades of Greyand has even said that she would be open to participating in other films Similar. Her talent and ability to interpret each of her roles has made her stand out.

if you have seen Fifty Shades of Grey or any of the films later in the franchise, you know exactly what we’re talking about. dakota johnson and his co-star jamie dornan they appear nude or nearly nude in almost every films. Having been heavily involved in a franchise so erotic that she had a huge following, she managed to break away from that character by finishing the project and moving on to other roles.

Dakota Johnson and her movies

The same year he starred Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) was part of another six films: Cymbeline, Chloe and Theo, BlackMass, blinded by the sun, In a Relationship Y Voucher.

Technically Cymbeline it was the movie he was part of dakota johnson right after Fifty Shades of Grey. But in reality there is a small detail, in fact the film was recorded in 2014 and released that same year only in Venice; It was only a year later that it was released worldwide.

Taking all this into account is that the independent film Chloe and Theo is the first in which he participated automatically after Fifty Shades of Grey.

Chloe and Theo tells the story of a young wanderer from New York City named Chloe who befriends an Arctic Inuit named Theo who seeks out the Elders of the southern world to save his people. Chloe joins him on his search for her which takes viewers on a journey of humor and heart.

Actress Dakota Johnson has starred in a long list of hits throughout her career.

The reality is that this film had a terrible acceptance by the public. Even, somewhat striking, is that it has a 0% approval rating in Rotten Tomatoes.

But a stumble is not a fall for dakota johnson that since then has already starred in 15 projects, among which stand out: how to be single (2016), wounds (2019), the family you choose (2019), the dark daughter (2021).

What has been your favorite movie? dakota johnson?