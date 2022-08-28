What movies did Zoe Saldaña star in besides Avatar

When we talk about Zoe Saldanait is impossible not to link it with the franchise it created james cameron. We are talking about Avatar, the production that helped her rise to the top of fame and made her one of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood. Soon, the actress will once again put herself in the shoes of Neytiri in the second and third installments.

But, although this is one of his best roles, we cannot deny that the star is much more than that. Since she started her career, she had the opportunity to shine in various roles and in different movies.

Zoe Saldaña has participated in great movies.

Zoe Saldaña movies you can’t miss

Guardians of the Galaxy (and other MCU projects)

One of the most famous characters in Zoe Saldana is Gamora, who first appeared in the movie Guardians of the Galaxy. Because it is part of the marvel universe and the stories of this study are always connected, the interpreter participated in many productions that soon became successful.

After her first appearance, we have seen her in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and soon in the third volume, which will be directed by James Gunn and will be released in theaters only in 2023. He also appeared in the movies Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame.

Related news

Zoe Saldaña with Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy vol 1.

star trek

As in Marvelthe actress also participated in several films of star trek. She put herself in the shoes of Nyota Uhura, a character she loved bringing to her life and who meant a lot to her: “She is a very respectful and loyal person. For me she is the woman I would like to be.” Her first appearance came in the film released in 2009.

In 2013 they released a new movie, which was titled as Star Trek: Into the Dark. A science fiction production that received good comments from the audience and critics. Lastly, he appeared in the film Star Trek: Beyondwhich premiered worldwide in 2016.

Merciless revenge

The film is set in Colombia, in the year 1992. It introduces us to Cataleya, a nine-year-old girl, who trains to become a professional assassin after witnessing the murder of her parents. After barely escaping the massacre, she takes refuge in the United States with Emilio, a mobster uncle of hers. After 15 years, we see that the girl is already working for him as a hired assassin.

road to fame

According to own Zoe Saldana, this is one of his favorite movies. It is a production in the 2000s, which took us into the lives of several teenagers from various backgrounds who enrolled in the American Ballet Academy located in New York. The dream of all of them is to succeed in this profession. In this way we will see how they strive and compete, but at the same time how they face other problems. In this film, the actress gave life to Eva Rodriguez.

This is what Zoe Saldaña looked like in Road to Fame.

The Words

The story introduces us to Rory Jansen, a successful writer who discovers the price he must pay for plagiarizing another author’s work. In this production, Zoe Saldana puts herself in the shoes of Dora Jansen and shares a cast with Bradley Cooper. The production came to light in 2013, and has a good rating on IMDb: 7 out of 10.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.