What movies have been recorded in Edomex?

Hollywood has made the State of Mexico a space destined to frame romance, action and even drama, using the entity’s urban and natural landscapes to generate cinematographic shots broadcast around the world. The Mexican territory was the scene of five films starring renowned characters such as Timothy Dalton, Leonardo DiCaprio and Denzel Washington.

We tell you which Hollywood movies have been recorded within the State of Mexicofrom the oldest to the last released during the year of covid, 2020.

License to kill

The film released in 1989 and part of the saga of the most famous detective in the world, James Bond, would turn the Otomí Ceremonial Center, located in Temoaya, into a secret base used by Agent 007personified by actor Timothy Dalton.

Romeo and Juliet

A much more modern version of the work of the English playwright, William Shakespeare, took place in places like Mexico City and the state of Veracruzbut also it used the colonial infrastructure of the municipality of Texcoco in the State of Mexico.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danesunder the direction of Baz Luhrmann, this film would see the light in 1996.

Man on Fire

The film released in 2004 and starring actor Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning and Marc Anthony would take the municipality of Naucalpan as the setting for its action scenes that encompass the film.

Specifically it would be Colonia San Lorenzo Totolinga, one of the locations in which criminals would monopolize the big screen, as well as one of the bridges located in the Cuauhtémoc Unit of the same demarcation.

The film had appearances by Mexican actors like Jesús Ochoa and Carmen Salinas.

The Mexican

The film starring Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt would take place largely in the state of San Luis Potosíin Real de Catorce, one of the 132 Magical Towns that make up the Mexican Republic.

Nevertheless, some scenes would be filmed at the Toluca International Airport (AIT) and included in the final material of the filmreleased in 2002, in which also Mexican actor Pedro Armendáriz Jr. would act.

bad boys

To finalize the list, again for the year 2020, Naucalpenses would witness a new imaginary action situation, but now accompanied with some humor because the directors Bilall Fallah, Michael Bay, Adil El Arbi would designate the Mexican municipality to shoot the last scene of the shoot.

It was the town of Lomas de San Agustín that would accommodate the film starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence to record some scenes. Like the previously mentioned films, this would be made up of a Mexican cast, in this case the actresses Paola Nunez and Kate del Castillo.

