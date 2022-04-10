What movies to see this weekend on Disney +, Filmin and Prime Video: an incredible Gal Gadot, the return of Jumanji and a Japanese Oscar winner | Entertainment

Once again and like every Friday, we come loaded with cinematographic novelties that we are going to recommend for this weekend. Prepare popcorn here we come with 3 recommendations from Filmin, Prime Video and Disney +.

As spring has finally come, the platforms are resurfacing with new movies and it’s always a good idea to take a break at the weekend, enjoy one or another quietly on your sofa.

For this, here we leave you 3 recommendations from Filmin, Amazon Prime Video and Disney +, which have been and are being great successes.

This time we bring you the new detective Hercule Poirot, one for all audiences but very wild and the novelty of Filmin, winner of an Oscar.

Death on the Nile (2022)

We will meet again the legendary detective Hercule Poirot, who will investigate on a boat that crosses the Nile, how could it be otherwise, the mysterious murder of one of the characters, a young and rich heiress.

In this new adaptation of the novel, everything is very well taken care of: the photography, the settings and impeccable costumes. Kenneth Branagh returns to put himself in the shoes of the detective and will be accompanied by a amazing cast: Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey… among others.

You can watch it on Disney+.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

We are facing the sequel to this new version of the legendary film by Robin Williams. Having to return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as expected. And it is that, they will have to face unknown and unexplored places again.

The big problem is that they are not going to return to the game in the way they thought: each one will have a different body and they will have to learn to act with their abilities and characteristics.

It is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Drive my Car (2021)

Drive My Car by Japanese director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi arrives at Filmin. This is the second feature film directed by Hamaguchi to be released this year, which takes the premise of one of Haruki Murakami’s short stories in the Men Without Women collection. Finally it was the winner of the Oscar for best international film.

This film tells us the story of Yusuke and Oko, who have been married for a long time. They are used to a practice in which Oko narrates a story while they have an intimate moment, but forgets it afterwards: Yusuke repeats the story to her later and she writes it down, often using it in her screenwriting profession.

With this as a premise, various dramatic episodes will take place, such as infidelities, illnesses, hidden stories… You can enjoy it on Filmin.