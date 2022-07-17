What movies to watch on Netflix if you liked Sea Monster – Metro World News

Netflix has several bets in the world of animation and the most recent, “sea ​​monster”, quickly caught the attention of subscribers. The film directed by Chris Williams premiered on the service of streaming last week and in no time he was at the top of the top 10.

“A stowaway girl on a legendary monster hunter’s ship embarks on an epic journey across uncharted seas that will make history.”, is the synopsis that Netflix offers us of the film that has become a success.

If you liked “Sea Monster” and you were left wanting more, We recommend 2 similar movies that you cannot miss on Netflix:

Live

This 2021 animated film has already been available on Netflix for several months. “A music-loving kinkajou embarks on an incredible journey to fulfill his destiny and deliver a love song from an old friend.”, indicates the synopsis of the film.

The film was directed by Kirk DeMicco and Brandon Jeffords and features the voices of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos, Brian Tyree Henry, Gloria Estefan, Michael Rooker, Nicole Byer, among others, in its version original in English and has a duration of 100 minutes.

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

This tape came to Netflix in January of this year. “Following a loss, Irishman Keegan and his Spanish friend Moya learn to navigate danger and grief with dance and a troupe of spirit deer.”, tells us the synopsis of the tape.

The film was directed by Dave Rosenbaum and Eamonn Butler and features the voices of Pierce Brosnan, Sam Hardy, Hannah Herman Cortes, Lilly Singh, Jermaine Fowler, Pauline McLynn, John Kavanagh, Aisling Bea, among others, in its original English version. . The film has a duration of 94 minutes.