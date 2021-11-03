What movies to watch on Netflix in November (Wednesday 3 November 2021)

The rainy days and evenings of November invite as never to “divanarsi” ei movie from Netflix the next 30 days guarantee that the experience will be more than pleasant. Indeed, it will often give us a real shock. The platform, in fact, is playing some of its best cards of the year: the movie full of stars that is already his most expensive ever (Red Notice, with The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Gosling), the film that shows Halle Berry grappling with the world of mixed martial arts (Bruised – Fighting for a living), the best-selling drama that pits Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga (Two women – Passing), the musical that tells a phenomenon of the musical (tick, tick … BOOM !, with Andrew Garfield) and the western all black and all star, that finally returns all its colors to the frontier (The Harder They Fall, with … Read on gqitalia





