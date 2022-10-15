What movies to watch this weekend on MovistarPlus +, Netflix and Prime Video: Halloween, Sandra Bullock and a very suggestive Spanish woman | Entertainment

One more week, we want to bring you some news that you already have available on your favorite platforms. Specifically today we focus on MovisatrPlus +, Netflix and Prime Video.

Like every Friday, we want to give you some options to make your weekends more enjoyable. Many times we are a little short of plans, either because of the weather or because we simply want to rest. However, that does not mean neglecting to enjoy good films.

That is why we come with 3 recommendations from MovistarPlus+, Netflix and Prime Video for you to enjoy to the fullest, with good cinema.

On the one hand, we bring you a Spanish from MovistarPlus +, very funny and suggestive to hang out any weekend. On the other, Netflix brings us a perfect one for Halloween although under the framework of comedy and Prime Video an action and adventure with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

The game of keys (2022), MovistarPlus +

In this funny and suggestive Spanish film, we will find a story about four couples of friends who decide to be swingers among themselves, with a very daring game.

The game consists of each one putting their keys in a bowl. At random, each one chooses some keys and must go to spend the night with the owner of the same. This game will revolutionize the group of friends and their lives and will make them discover who they are and what they really want.

From today It is available in MovistarPlus +.

The Spirit of Bridge Hollow (2022), Netflix

As a good month of Halloween, Netflix was not going to be less releasing horror movies and has prepared a film something more fun for the little ones in the house. In this comedy horror, a father and his teenage daughter are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient evil spirit bring Halloween decorations to life and wreak havoc.

Today you can enjoy it on Netflix.

The Lost City (2022), Prime Video

A romance novel writer, on tour with her cover model, becomes involved in an attempted kidnapping that leads them both to a adventure in the jungle.

While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes she will lead him to the lost treasure of an ancient city from his latest story. Determined to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of his books, Alan sets out to rescue her.

Today, October 14, you have it available on Prime Video.