What movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Disney +: The Batman, the murderer of young people and a mythical Robin Williams | Entertainment

Here we come, once again and not to lose the habit of Fridays, loaded with film news that we are going to recommend for this weekend, a little bit unpleasant. Prepare popcorn that here we leave you with 3 recommendations from Netflix, HBO Max and Disney +.

It seems that this weekend has become a storm of rain and cold. Don’t worry, that’s what we and our recommendations are for

That is why we come with 3 recommendations from Netflix, HBO Max and Disney +so that at least time passes a little faster enjoying good cinema.

We bring you probably the biggest hit of the year, which landed on HBO Max on April 18, The Batman, a new and chilling chapter of the documentary Conversations with Assassins, which brings us a character straight from our nightmares and a mythical Robien Williams.

The Batman (2022), HBO Max

The successful film directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz It arrived on Monday, April 18, on HBO Max.

This new film in the saga stars an initially bombarded critic Robert Pattinson, in the role of Batman. East will be immersed in a dangerous web of corruption that can only be fought with the help of Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), the new Catwoman.

The film broke all box offices worldwide by grossing 258 million dollars in its debut. (134 million in the United States and another 124 million in the international market) and became the best opening in North America after Spiderman: No Way Home.

You can see it on HBO Max, through the following link.

Conversations with a Killer – The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (2022), Netflix

Despite not being a movie as such and being a documentary, its story is certainly very cinematographic. Joe Berlinger, in this case, will revive a well-known story from the 70s in the US and worldwide.

He will present us with the figure of the well-known Pogo the Clown, a character behind whom was hiding a serial killer who killed more than 30 teenagers. In this case, the documentary focuses on the mysterious disappearance of one of them, Ron Piest, and how John Wayne Gacy was behind him, gradually developing his psychopathy.

He is considered one of the most inhuman murderers in the US. We leave you the link to Netflix.

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987), Disney+

Thanks to this great film, the late Robin Williams he took the oscar for best actor and his incredible performance as Adrian Cronauer.

This mixture of drama and comedy places us in Saigon in 1965, during the Vietnam War, of course. Our protagonist will be a radio DJ from the Armed Forces Radio Service, very popular with all the troops and not so well liked by the higher ups.

This story, based on real events, will tell us precisely the story of this irreverent character. We leave you the link to Disney +.