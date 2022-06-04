What movies to watch today, June 4, 2022, on television

The Saturday It is the great day to sit on the sofa and enjoy a good movie, alone or with the family. As usual, the big chains bet on the cinema to attract viewers. we tell you what movies to watch today, June 4, on television.

10:00 p.m. | ‘Portrait of a woman on fire’, in La 2

Set in French Brittany in 1770, the film tells the story of Marianne, a painter who must paint the wedding portrait of Héloïse, a young woman who has just left the convent. Since she doesn’t accept her fate, she must contrive to get the picture painted.

The painter’s plan will be to pass herself off as a company lady in order to be with her most of the day. What neither of them expects is that their relationship will become very intense before the big wedding.

10:05 p.m. | ‘#Chef’, in La 1

Jon Favreau, Sofía Vergara, John Leguizamo and Scarlett Johansson star in this comedy in which chef Carl Casper decides to leave his job at a well-known restaurant in Los Angeles. The fault lies with an overly controlling owner.

His new life begins in Miami, where he teams up with his ex-wife, his best friend and their son to set up a food stall. Thanks to this change of life, she recovers her creativity and love for cooking.

10:10 p.m. | ‘Legacy in the bones’, on Antena 3

It belongs to the film adaptation of the Baztán trilogy by Dolores Redondo. Marta Etura, Nene, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Francesc Orella and Imanol Arias star in this story that takes place one year after Amaia discovered the perpetrator of the crimes that devastated the Baztán valley.

The inspector, who is pregnant, has decided to leave Elizondo to start a new life and forget what happened in the past. To her misfortune, it will not be possible, since those dangers and the ghosts of the past return with more force than before.

10:15 p.m. | ‘Fast & Furious VI’, in Four The viewers of Cuatro will be able to enjoy the sixth installment of the racing saga, one of the last opportunities in which Paul Walker could be seen in the cinema. At this point, Dom and Brian are missing after stealing $100 million from a mobster. In this time, Hobbs has tracked through a dozen countries a gang of deadly mercenary drivers in which Letty is involved.

