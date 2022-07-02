What movies will we see her in in 2023?

Margot Robbie turns 32 being one of the actresses of the moment. After her stellar irruption in The wolf of Wall Streetquickly got rid of any label that could pigeonhole her as just a pretty face. The Australian had to combine at the time two key precepts that should be taken as inflexible laws to succeed in the Hollywood system; polish the talent and the intelligent strategy of flee from the more conventional papers.

In this way, in 2018 she was nominated for an Oscar for I, Tonya and after two years she repeated the consideration of the Academy, but in this case her role was that of a supporting actress, thanks to her role as Kayla Pospisil in The scandal. Except for the occasional possible delay, Margot Robbie celebrates her birthday with three pending releases for this 2022. amsterdam, Babylon Y Asteroid City. The first is David’s super project. Or Russell, the second is the new film by the director of la la landDamien Chazelle and the third, another original project by the filmmaker indie Quintessential Wes Anderson. But What are the projects in which we will see her next 2023?

‘Barbie’

how not, Mattel’s doll It is a feature film that everyone is watching. A few weeks ago we were able to see the first image of Ken on the tape, Ryan Gosling. Many snapshots have also been seen of Robbie, however what is most striking about the Warner project is what the focus of the story will be, especially considering that Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) sits in the director’s chair and that Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) co-writes the script with Gerwig.

‘Ocean’s Eleven’

Little is known about this remake/reboot in which robbie would assume the role of Clooney. The history of robberies already had its version with a female cast in the Ocean’s 8 of Sandra Bullock, who played the sister of the previous protagonist. Of course, the actress sticks cunningly rob a few casinos in Las Vegas.

‘Mean’

justin kurzel (Macbeth, The Snowtown Killers) brings the actress together with Matthias Schoenaerts (Of rust and bone) for a war drama in which a former Nazi captainhunts down the surviving members of his death squad to atone for their crimes.

Gotham City Sirens

This is the most aired production of the Australian, since James Gunn has denied working on itbut someone else could be in charge of narrating the adventures of this trio of antiheroines (Poison Ivy, Catwoman) led by Robbie and his Harley Quinn,