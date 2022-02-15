“What Napoli loses without Lobotka”

Mirko ValdifioriNapoli midfielder in the 2015-2016 season, spoke during the “Radio Goal” broadcast a Kiss Kiss Naples, to comment on the heavy absence of Lobotka against the Barcelona and the dream Scudetto. These are his statements:

“Lobotka the first year also proved to be an important player. Against Inter played an extraordinary match and you notice that has the confidence of Spalletti. His absence will be an important one. I don’t know who will replace Lobotka, I think Spalletti will evaluate based on who is better off. Surely it will be difficult because him he is very good at verticalizing. In a team like Napoli, anyone who plays will do well. It will be a tricky match against Barcelona“.

Lobotka, Naples – Fiorentina (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro / Getty Images)

Dream Scudetto: the team is ready

“Napoli must continue to believe in the Scudetto. Even against Inter, the Azzurri proved to be a great team, they have recovered many important players. The Championship is open, just think of Milan who seemed to be in trouble and in 2 weeks took the lead. The Naples can do everythingalso impose their own game against Barcelona ”.