What natural medicine is used to cleanse the lungs?

Heart, brain, kidneys, liver and lungs are the five organs without which the human being cannot survive. The lack of just one of them is fatal and, therefore, research is insisted on to protect the health of these systems and prevent the development of diseases that put human life at risk.

Meanwhile, part of the responsibility is also individual. Each one of the people should try to follow the recommendations of their doctors to guarantee the well-being of their organism, such as leading a healthy lifestyle and staying away from other not-so-beneficial practices, such as alcoholism or smoking.

Especially when it comes to the health of the lungs, cigarettes become one of the strongest enemies and can cause the most damage to the health of this vital organ. But it is not, it should be said, the only factor that has a negative impact, since pollution, dirt in the environment and some factors that are dictated by the natural aging of people do the same.

According to the United States National Library of Medicine, Medline Plus, as the years pass, the respiratory system stops working the same and the elements that compose it vary in their structureso its main task, which is to supply oxygen to the body, can be hindered.

In this sense, it is necessary to adopt the indications of the doctors and follow some tips that are useful to take care of the lungs. Certain natural alternatives have even been known that appear to be beneficial for it and that have been shared from generation to generation.

Before detailing a homemade recipe proposed by the portal of well-being and health a HOWTO, It should be mentioned that one of the essential nutrients for lung tissue is water. This substance is not classified as the liquid of life due to chance, but rather responds to the very composition of the body, which represents up to 70% of body weight, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Below that line, hydration is essential to keep the gear of the human body and each of its parts working, even the lungs.

Just as important is having a balanced diet, which also includes foods rich in vitamin C, a micronutrient recognized for its multiple properties for the body, including that of combating the damage caused by free radicals, which can cause congestion. lung, according to Step To Health.

Now, the oneHOW portal provides a natural option to preserve the good condition of these vital organs and clean them regularly. The preparation is simple and only requires three ingredients: onion, ginger and turmeric.

Each of the elements that make up this triplet are used in natural medicine, because they are attributed properties to relieve various discomforts, thanks to their anti-inflammatory and antibacterial action.

Ingredients

Half a liter of water

1 onion peeled and sliced

50 grams of ginger

1 teaspoon of turmeric

Honey

As explained from the aforementioned portal, the first thing is to heat a pot with the indicated amount of water until it begins to boil. Upon reaching that maximum temperature point, the previously chopped ingredients are added. Honey should also be added to taste.

The flame is then lowered and the mixture is cooked for a period of 40 minutes, until it reaches a certain thickness, with a consistency similar to that of a syrup.

To reserve, you must wait an hour and once that time has elapsed, the mixture is passed through a sieve to remove the residue of the ingredients. Experts recommend keeping the remedy in a glass container and consuming two tablespoons at two times of the day: in the morning and at night.

In no way, this article replaces the recommendation of a professional, so before adding any preparation to the daily diet, it is suggested to consult with your family doctor.