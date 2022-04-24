what needs to be studied and what are its functions to be performed

However, another way to acquire knowledge that is useful to be an IT administrator may be to study a training cycle. As long as you opt for cycles related to computing, systems, networks or hardware, they will come in handy. Later you can also complement it with a university degree.

Duties of an IT administrator

after explaining what studies are necessary to be an IT manager, we are going to talk about what its main functions are. As you will see, you will have to take care of different tasks that may arise in a company. The base will always be knowledge related to technology and computing.

Verify system security

Without a doubt, a very important function of an IT administrator is to verify that the systems security is the correct one. It is a factor that will be essential for the proper functioning of a company and there are many elements that could affect the proper development of the activity.

Therefore, the first function is to check that everything works correctly and that there are no security breaches in the systems. For example, you will have to analyze that the computers are up to date, that they do not have vulnerabilities and that there is no threat that puts the data of the organization and that of the clients at risk.

Troubleshoot network and systems

It will also perform work related to the problem solving. Mainly it will be in charge of finding a solution to errors that appear on the network or in the computer systems themselves. On many occasions, problems may appear that affect the performance of the company and it is necessary to find a way to solve it.

This type of jobs requires a technical profile and technological knowledge that will serve to solve these problems. It will be important that this is carried out quickly, minimizing the time of exposure to errors as much as possible. Continuous training will be important to be updated at all times and be able to solve problems that appear.

Manage updates

Another function that an IT manager also performs is to manage the updates that the equipment may need. For example, acquiring new components that offer superior performance to the company, in order to obtain more benefits and be more productive. Sometimes systems need changes to adapt to new times and that’s where an expert in this field comes into play. They can become obsolete, since what is sufficient today may not be in a few years.

This is a task that can be periodic, for example every year, every six months, every quarter… But it can also be something specific, when you really need to carry out something specific and it is necessary to have a more powerful device or have other features. available.

team formation

The team member training it is a function of an IT administrator. You will be in charge of carrying out different learning programs for the members of a company staff. This is something important, since it will directly affect the development of the activity and how that organization will be able to meet the objectives.

These trainings can be periodic or something punctual. For example, training after performing a system update and starting to use new programs or permanent training that is carried out every time new workers join that company. This will depend on the moment and how each organization is.

Analyze opportunities

Another function must also be mentioned, which is to analyze possible new business opportunities and knowing how to exploit the available resources. An IT manager will have the ability to know how to squeeze everything that is available to them and thus be able to optimize the operation of a company to get the most out of everything.

For example, innovations in certain products, computer processes or techniques that can be carried out in the day to day of that organization. All this always with the aim of achieving greater profit at the lowest possible cost. Technology is constantly advancing and it is essential to analyze possible new opportunities that may arise.

Profile and knowledge

Something essential for an IT manager is to have a great ability to know how to manage a group. Generally they will have a team made up of different professionals and knowing how to motivate them and manage the different tasks will be very important for the proper development of a company.

It is also interesting that you know manage time well and work under pressure. Sometimes you will have to fix different bugs in the shortest possible time and you may have to work under pressure.

In addition, another point that we can mention to include in a favorable profile is that you know transfer knowledge correctly to others. Sometimes you will need to teach your team how to perform a specific task, what program to use, how to resolve an issue, etc. Therefore, knowing how to transfer that knowledge is going to be very important.

Regarding the necessary knowledge, it is essential that you have extensive knowledge related to the computing. Know how the systems work, the programs used by the company, innovative applications that can be incorporated into the day-to-day or know how to solve certain difficulties that may appear at any given time.

It is important that you constantly recycle yourself, that you adapt to new technological changes and that you always have up-to-date knowledge. Technology is advancing very fast and programs are constantly changing, as well as how devices work can change as well.

In short, as you have seen, an IT manager is a very important profession for the day-to-day running of a company. This is a person with extensive knowledge of computers and technology, who will be in charge of advising a company and looking for ways to correct problems that may arise.