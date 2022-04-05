What negative and positive points does cloud storage have

It is multiplatform

This point is very important. We are not going to have to always use the same equipment, or even the same type of device; we can use a computer, mobile, tablets… In short, any device that you have an Internet connection and can access a browser or have compatibility with the application of that service that we use.

It is another clear advantage over physical storage. Connecting a hard drive to the mobile, for example, is not easy. We would need a USB converter, for example. On the other hand, when using the cloud we are not going to require anything additional, beyond simply that this device has access to the network.

you can share with others

Most cloud services have features to be able to easily share that content with other users. For example Google Drive, where we simply have to add accounts to which we give permissions to read the content, edit and collaborate. It becomes very easy to work together on the network.

This is very useful if, for example, we want to share a folder full of photos from a trip with a friend or family member. Instead of having to share them through a hard drive, USB memory or any physical device, we can simply share it over the Internet, through this type of service.

Avoid problems with physical devices

One more benefit of using cloud storage is that we will not have to fear possible problems that appear on physical devices. Let’s think, for example, of a hard drive that breaks or we lose it. The content will be stored online and there would be no problem in this regard.

The lifetime of physical devices is a major limitation. We are not just talking about the fact that they stop working, but that they may fall short. Let’s think of a hard disk with a certain memory. Maybe today it will be enough, but in a few years it will fall short. We would have to buy another physical device. Instead, with the cloud we would simply have to contract a superior service.

cloud negatives

But using the cloud also has some Bad points. Some of them may be enough so that there are users who prefer not to use it or not to be the main option to store content that may be sensitive. Let’s see what are the main disadvantages that we can find.

Limited space

One of the main disadvantages is that space is limited. Although we have seen that it is quite scalable, since it is usually enough to contract a superior service, it is true that the storage is not usually very large. We can have problems if we need to create very large backups or store large files.

especially we will have storage problems when it comes to using free services. There are platforms like Google Drive or Dropbox that allow you to use the cloud without paying anything, but we will be limited in space. For example, in the case of Google, the current limit is 15 GB. If we need more, we will have to pay a monthly or annual amount.

Security

Another weakness is security. Also, it is a very important factor. We are not going to have full control over those files. If, for example, we store it on a hard drive, we know that an attacker would have to physically access and steal the information. In the case of the cloud, they can do it remotely, at any time.

In addition, it is necessary to have a protection that is renewed in terms of personal accounts. We must use passwords that are strong and complex, in addition to changing it periodically. It will therefore require a constant review to ensure that there is no vulnerability and the accounts are protected.

It is necessary to have Internet

Without a doubt, an important negative point is that we are going to need a Internet connection. We cannot access the files physically, since we have them hosted in the cloud, on a remote server. If we want to access that content while we are on a plane trip and we do not have access to the network, we will not be able to. In the case of a physical disk, it would simply be enough to connect it to the computer.

It should also be borne in mind that it is not just about having the Internet or not, but that the connection must be good. We could even have problems if we are going to access from the mobile, since we could run out of data quickly if we download large files to our device.

There is no full control over the files

We will not have control over content that we host Actually we are going to depend on a third party. If, for example, we use Google Drive or Dropbox and that platform closes or has a problem, we will not be able to access what we have saved and we will have difficulties to recover it.

It is true that we can use our own private cloud, such as a NAS server. But in most cases it is the use of different services that will serve to store the data. We are not going to have the control that we would have if we use a USB memory or any physical disk.

Tips for using the cloud correctly

After having seen the advantages and disadvantages of using the cloud, we also want to give a series of advice which can be very helpful in making it work as well as possible. The objective is to use this type of services with total security and that no cuts or errors appear.

use a good service

The first thing is to use a warranty service. Ultimately we’re going to trust our files. It is important to review your security and privacy policy, read comments and inform us on the Internet very well before registering on a platform or uploading content to the network.

Today there are many options that we can use. However, not all of them will work the same. Our files are not going to be equally protected and it is advisable to maximize the guarantees so as not to have cyber attacks and loss of files that could affect us.

Always install official programs

It is true that sometimes we can find third-party applications that may have certain features that may be interesting. However we have no guarantees that it will really work well and it may even be a security problem important that puts our privacy at risk.

That program could have been maliciously created by a third party with the sole purpose of stealing our data. By installing it we may be adding malware to our system and that could give a hacker access to all the content.

Keep everything updated and protected

Another essential tip is to always have everything updated correctly. Here we must mention both the system itself and any application that we use to host content in the cloud. Sometimes vulnerabilities can arise that can be exploited by a third party.

What we do with updates is improve performance, but also fix those bugs. In this way a hypothetical attacker would not have access and could not steal the files that we have stored in the cloud. But in addition, it is also advisable to always have security programs in the systems to be able to detect threats that may compromise proper functioning.

In short, by following these tips you can ensure that cloud storage works as well as possible and does not become a security problem. You should always verify that it is up to date and that there is no risk that could compromise security and privacy.