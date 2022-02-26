What NETFLIX premieres to watch the last weekend of February?

We are getting closer to the weekend, so it is time to start planning it, so if you are one of those people who prefer to be at home enjoying a good movie with a delicious snack and a drink to your liking it’s time for you to take notes, because big things are coming premieres on Netflix to see in the latter weekend from February.

Definitely there is always a lot of competition on streaming platforms to put in their catalog the best movies that are acclaimed by the audience or most awarded. Such is the case of Netflixwhich is always innovating its movie collection so that we have a great variety when choosing the perfect movie of the day in this latest weekend.

Although there are also several films that left the catalog of Netflix in the month of FebruaryThere are many premieres that you can see during this Saturday and Sunday, the last days of the month. You will only have to wait a little longer to find out which ones will arrive on the platform in March, while you enjoy these additions.

What are the Netflix releases for the last week of February?

Do not kill me

For this February 21 we will have the presence of Italian cinema in Netflix, directed by Andrea De Sica, Alice Pagani and Rocco Fasano. It is a romantic movie lasting 1 hour and 30 minutes which focuses on the death of Mirta along with her partner from a drug overdose. When she wakes up, alone, she discovers that she is part of a violent world that she did not know until then.

Race: Bubba Wallace

For Tuesday, February 22, we will be able to see on the platform Netflix the premiere from a miniseries of the storied NASCAR driver, with commentary from Jemele Hill, W. Kamau Bell, Michael Strahan and more. It’s a documentary that follows Bubba Wallace, the only black driver to compete in the Cup Series, as he uses his voice and talent to bring about change in the sport.

vikings valhalla

If you are one of the fans of the series of vikingswell, time for you to hold on tight, because on Friday, February 25, premieres the sequel, 100 years later, a new generation of legendary heroes rises to forge their destiny and change history. A premiere that many look forward to Netflix.