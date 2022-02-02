what news, you save yourself from the sting on bottled water

There comes a bonus that so many were due and that makes our life easier.

Here comes an ecological bonus that allows savings on several fronts. The consumption of bottled mineral water is a very heavy expense item for Italians and unfortunately there are also increases here. The wave of price increases affecting Italian families is certainly not stopping at bills and gasoline. Everything costs more and for families it is a real massacre from an economic point of view. Mineral water also increases but from the government there is a bonus that allows you to say goodbye forever. But let’s see how it works. Requests start on February 1st and expire at the end of the month so you have to hurry up.

Here’s how it works

The drinking water bonus is a smart and ecological bonus. Smart because the water that comes out of our tap is no worse than the water we buy in bottles, but often many do not like it. This bonus solves this problem by allowing us to install water purification systems that allow us to make tap water even healthier and more pleasant. This is a bonus that covers the costs incurred for the water filtering equipment with a 50% discount to be used as a tax deduction. The questions will be asked electronically during this February. The Bonus is worth 1000 euros for families and 5000 euros for companies. That is to cover all expenses incurred on water purification devices during the past year. But the Mineral Water Bonus is a very successful bonus and has therefore been extended for years.

Read also: New rental bonus helps you for 4 years: freedom, but only for some

So anyone who didn’t buy one of these excellent systems for filtering, purifying and mineralizing water last year can do it safely this year.

Read also: Skyrocketing costs and tightening on the sale: guide to understand if the bonus suits you

He will benefit from the bonus next year.