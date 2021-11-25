What Newsweek Has Become – Il Post

The cover of one of the recent issues of the magazine Newsweek, dedicated to the doubts of American parents about the advisability of vaccinating their children, received strong criticism from medical authorities committed to mitigating the spread of the virus and reported attention in a weekly that was among the most important and respected in the world, before changing reputation.

Newsweek, which thirty years ago competed only with Time in terms of diffusion and influence in the American public debate, in fact in the last two decades it has experienced a decline not only in circulation: in its present form it is accused by many observers of having become a vehicle for the theses and positions of the American far right, legitimized by the legacy of an authority that has now disappeared.

The cover in question, dated November 5, dealt with the issue of vaccines for children with a photo of a frightened child hugging a teddy bear and the provocative slogan “Would you give this child an injection?” (“Would you give this kid a shot?”): The related article was much more moderate and reported the testimonies and concerns of parents reluctant to vaccinate their children. Medical authorities have explained how the disturbing message on the cover can create problems and obstacles to a vaccination campaign that is already struggling to reach the necessary quota of immunized. Less than 58 percent of the population are currently vaccinated in the United States.

In the last few years Newsweek stood out for an aggressive search for sensational and extreme titles, for the space granted to discussed and questionable opinion leaders, for a continuous and casual use of clickbait in its online edition, due to the abandonment of accuracy, fact-checking and the liberal positions that distinguished it. These choices, taken by the various properties that have followed one another in recent years in search of an immediate response to the revenue crisis and the loss of readers, have led to a further decline and have dispersed the heritage of authority that the weekly had built over the century. last.

Newsweek was founded in 1933 by Thomas JC Martin, previously head of the Foreign section of Time, and grew in the postwar period to become one of America’s three most influential periodicals, along with Time And US News. In 1961 it was acquired by the company that publishes the Washington Post: the presence of a strong and dedicated publisher like Katharine Graham (also made famous outside the United States by the interpretation of Meryl Streep in the film The Post), allowed the weekly to occupy a leading role in the history of journalism and become an international reference for information and analysis of the times.

In the 1960s, he put on the cover, to a much greater extent than his competitors, the civil rights and anti-Vietnam war movement. The seventies opened with a lawsuit for discrimination by the assistants and researchers of the weekly (until then signed only by men): they finally obtained the opportunity to become journalists of the newspaper in all respects. In the eighties Newsweek he put AIDS on the cover when it was still a little known disease, in the following decades he made known to the general public Osama bin Laden and then Barack Obama, anticipating in both cases its future centrality in the current world. All American presidents, from Nixon to Clinton and Bush, have had to deal with the scoop, criticism and in-depth analysis of the weekly reporters.

In its most prosperous times Newsweek it went on to sell 4 million copies in the United States and nearly as many in its various international editions, including those in Japanese, Korean and Spanish. Despite early attempts to enter the digital world (in 1993 it launched a quarterly edition on CD-Rom), the wasteful economic model of Newsweek was put in crisis in this millennium by the digital transformations that have decreased revenues and the circulation especially of periodicals (the same Time, historical competitor of Newsweek, has undergone similar declines and today has almost completely lost its role).

In 2008, after years of negative balance sheets, the weekly was sold for the symbolic sum of one dollar to Sydney Harman, former editor of the news site The Daily Beast, which at the end of 2012 decided to end the publication of the paper edition, keeping only the online one. A year later Newsweek was sold again: to the entrepreneur Etienne Uzac, founder of International Business Times (IBT), an economic news site that grew quickly thanks to attention to search engines and investments in new markets, not only in Europe and North America. The new owner was also linked to “The Community”, a Christian church led by Korean-American pastor David Jang and considered by many to be a sect of sorts.

The first choices of the new property seemed to go in the direction of recovering the old authority: the newspaper returned to a paper edition, the price of which was even increased in the project of giving it greater value. In the first issue of the new life, of March 2014, Newsweek made people talk about himself with a cover story in which he told of having discovered the identity of the inventor of bitcoin (the interested party denied it and today the real identity of Satoshi Nakamoto remains a mystery).

IBT it first gradually introduced its own methods and philosophies in massive form, in particular in the management of the online section of the weekly: production of a large number of news items, writing them according to search engine criteria (rather than the attention of readers), sensationalism. A model that had been part of the fortune of BuzzFeed And Huffington Post, but which in turn would have entered a crisis within a few years, because it was heavily dependent on visibility on social media and on the pages of search engines.

In March 2017, a Google algorithm change “downgraded” IBT, decreasing the visibility on its pages, reducing contacts and consequently the profits of the group. The effects were also felt on Newsweek, which by corporate decision lost a significant share of its specificity and underwent a radical change: most of the editorial staff was replaced, journalists were asked to produce a significantly higher quantity of articles than in the past, and a sort of internal ranking was established of employees based on the number of clicks collected.

Former editors said that finishing in the lower part of the ranking could lead to dismissal; while on the opposite front, an important system of economic bonuses linked to the number of pages viewed was introduced to supplement salaries, the fixed part of which was reduced. This pressure and the search for sensational headlines resulted in a series of mistakes and hoaxes. Among other things Newsweek taken as credible fake news published by satirical sites or improbable theories.

The aggressive approach didn’t even work economically: in 2018 Newsweek he had $ 350,000 in unpaid taxes and debt to various suppliers. There was also legal trouble in January of that year: Manhattan District Attorney investigators seized 18 computers from New York offices. It was the beginning of an investigation that led to the conviction of CEO Etienne Uzac for fraud and money laundering: 35 million dollars in loans obtained to buy computers and computer equipment for the newspaper had been diverted to a university linked to the Jang church. A few weeks after the opening of the investigation IBT he had fired director, executive director and a journalist responsible for carrying out journalistic investigations into the investigation.

After this and other scandals (the group was also accused of buying traffic on their sites to increase advertising revenue), Newsweek And IBT they have at least formally divided the two company branches. The weekly was struggling with economic difficulties and with the search for a wider audience. He thus dismissed almost all of his historical collaborators and reduced the internal workforce to a minimum. According to an article from the Columbia Journalism Review Two years ago, the paper periodical would then have been prepared “by only two journalists and a graphic designer, who, when they are on vacation, are replaced with part-time and fixed-term hires”.

But it is in the field of content that Newsweek shows the greatest transformation: to carve out a space in an increasingly polarized political debate, the weekly hosts interventions and comments by reference leaders of the alt-right (the far right). Nigel Farage, one of the main supporters of Brexit, as well as Newt Gingrich, one of the “hawks” of the Republican party considered a precursor to the rise of Donald Trump, are among the most assiduous columnists. But the newspaper also publishes speeches by Ben Shapiro, a former journalist for the far-right site Breitbart News, or former Blink-182 band frontman Tom DeLonge, who became host of a UFO show.

In August, an article by conservative attorney John Eastman went so far as to suggest that California-born Kamala Harris could not become vice president as the daughter of immigrants. Among journalistic contents often of good quality or correct information service, extreme and conspiratorial theses are often promoted thanks to the previous credibility of the newspaper: a phenomenon that the magazine The New Republic he called the “birth of zombie newspapers”. The old Newsweek he is dead, he argues, but a new form of it is wandering around the world and giving the idea of ​​being dangerous.