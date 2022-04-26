“What Neymar must do to reconcile with the supporters”, Florent Gautreau lets go

The Ultras of Paris Saint Germain no longer want Neymar Jr, it’s no longer a secret for anyone. Especially since the player himself had recently said that he did not care about the criticism of the club’s supporters. Indeed, journalist Florent Gautrea sees only one solution for the Brazilian star and it’s good to leave Paris Saint Germain. Florent let loose on the RMC antenna to give advice to Neymar Jr, according to him there is no other solution than to leave at the end of this season if he wants to reconcile with the supporters of the PSG.

“There is something that could make everyone agree at PSG except the footix, this is the case of Neymar. This case is emblematic for the future of Paris. The management can score a strong blow and overturn the table in terms of communication with the supporters by parting ways with Neymar. By finding a solution to get Neymar out and explaining why and communicating about it, you can reverse everything, for example if in Doha they understood that there were problems related to Neymar and the supporters. A new sporting director could carry this message by comforting Messi but leaving Neymar, telling the supporters that PSG understood their dissatisfaction. Neymar is no longer a soccer player… He talked about quitting Brazil, going to MLS, he’s no longer a soccer player! They have to take out the checkbook if necessary to get Neymar out, but they have to get him out.”said Florent Gautreau.

