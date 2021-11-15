World

what no one had said yet – Libero Quotidiano

What was worse? The fart of Joe Biden or the lack of education of Camilla Parker Bowles? To ask the (more than legitimate) question is Silvia Triuzzi, on the Everyday occurrence. Last week the embarrassing indiscretion, published by the Daily Mail and other British tabloids, about the “long and noisy” flatulence that the American president escaped during a meeting at the CoP26 dthe Glasgow with the British premier Boris Johnson, the heir to the throne Prince Charles and his companion Camilla.

According to the newspapers, to reveal the unfortunate unexpected event was the Duchess, literally scandalized by the “breeze” of Sleepy Joe (nickname coined by the Democratic rival from his Republican predecessor Donald Trump and which, we fear for Biden, will soon be replaced by a new title). Camilla “did nothing but talk about it”, explained the Daily Mail.

“A wind that changes the climate!” Is the joke overused in these days of tight negotiations. An irony, that on the “emission of non-greenhouse gases”, as defined by the journalist of Done, which, however, should not make us forget, Triuzzi always warns, what many commentators and users on social media have not considered: “Who is more rude: Biden who fights in public or Sister Camilla who tells it around?” .

What is certain, however, is that the Scottish budget of the American president is depressing: in addition to the fart, in fact, he could not fail to go around the world the nap worldwide on the armchair of the most awaited event of the year.

