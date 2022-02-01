What no one tells you about where to put an air fryer

The air fryer has become one of those essential household appliances in a kitchen. By now there are so many tools available to those who cook that you don’t even know where to place them anymore. In this sense the placement of an air fryer becomes crucial, in order to avoid that it is damaged in any way together with the food produced.

Where to place the air fryer

It also takes competence and skill to find out which is the best place to place a deep fryer.

First, one is indispensable flat surface so that the fryer in question is maintained at its best, without particular jolts.

There distance, to be considered in numerical terms, it must be at least 10 cm compared to all the other components of a kitchen, whether they are furniture, walls or other appliances. Of course, the higher the safety distance, the lower the risk of compromise in this sense. Furthermore, the air fryer must not be built in at all.

What happens if this distance is not respected?

In these cases, not only the cooking itself is affected, but also the machine itself which could be damaged in a compromising and irreparable way. There have been cases in which the air fryer it had been positioned with the vent in correspondence with electrical sockets not respecting the distance, well the intakes with the heat of the air are damaged.

For this reason, greater attention is of fundamental importance, avoiding, for example, placing any element on the fryer or even prevent the flow of hot air from the rear inlet, especially when it is switched on. Not a small foresight that prevents nasty surprises from all points of view.

Small tips

The first tip is to put it near the power outlet without the air vent being in correspondence with it. It is not an obligation, but it is simply a convenience for how much you use it.

Also, be careful not to place it in one too humid or cold environment, because, in the long run, it could affect its functioning.

Use something heat resistant as air fryers could damage worktops. People think that the kitchen surface should easily withstand the heat of an air fryer and place it directly on top. Believe me, especially if you have an expensive countertop, put something heat-resistant under it.

These are small cautions easier to do than to say. When you become familiar, everything will be simpler and extremely natural.