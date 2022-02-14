“What nobody knows about Vladimir Putin”, the most tragic of the suspects – Libero Quotidiano





Federico Rampini was a guest of Tagada, the afternoon talk on La7 conducted by Tiziana Panella. The journalist spoke on the crisis Russia-Ukraine, on Putin’s role, on NATO and on the United States of Joe Biden: “Winds of war? The unknown is Vladimir Putin, deciphering its strategic intentions is a feat. He has always said that he wants to reconstitute a security zone around Russia, and therefore to pull back NATO that has come dangerously close to its borders, warns Rampini who thus hits the heart of the matter.

“Russia”, repeated Rampini several times, “is dangerously close to its borders” and the US is already very afraid of these movements. “Does Biden have a plan B to avoid war in Ukraine? Apparently the American president is trying to avoid a new Kabul, by appealing him to American citizens to leave Ukraine, and the warning that he will not send soldiers to evacuate them. “





“Putin may not have all this interest in waging a war. He just wants to tighten the lathes, so that the West still applies the sanctions that ultimately disadvantage Europe more than Russia and push the Putin-led country into China’s influence. In the US, a sort is being studied ‘finlandisation’ of some European states close to Russia: a kind of buffer state. For Vladimir Putin, war is not an easy option, it would meet with resistance and should justify massacres of a Ukrainian people that he himself describes as part of Russian history “, explained Rampini.



