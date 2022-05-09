What North Korea learned from the war in Ukraine (Analysis)

US believes Pyongyang would resume nuclear tests 0:42

(CNN) — If North Korea was looking for another excuse to go ahead with its nuclear weapons program, it just found one in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The fact that one of the few countries that has voluntarily given up a nuclear arsenal is now under attack by the very country it gave its warheads to will not go unnoticed by Pyongyang.

Indeed, analysts say, Moscow’s actions have given the isolated Asian nation a “perfect storm” of conditions under which to push its agenda.

Not only will North Korea use the plight of Ukraine to reinforce its narrative that it needs nuclear weapons to ensure its survival, but leader Kim Jong Un may find that, with all eyes on war in Europe, he can get away with it. yours more than ever.

Divided by Ukraine, the international community will likely have little appetite for sanctions against the hermit kingdom; indeed, even unified condemnation of a recent North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile test remains elusive. Furthermore, the boycott of Russian oil and gas could even open the door to cut-price energy deals between Pyongyang and Moscow, ideological allies whose friendship dates back to the Korean War of the 1950s.

In the worst case scenario, experts are even wondering if this is the start of a once-unthinkable chain of events that could end with a return to inter-Korean conflict, perhaps even with the North invading the South, though most see it. as highly unlikely.

As Professor Andrei Lankov of Kookmin University puts it, the lesson North Korea has learned from Russia’s war in Ukraine is simple:

“Never, never give up your nukes.”

A nuclear lesson, from Ukraine to Saddam and Gaddafi

Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor has reinforced a message that has been haunting Pyongyang’s mind for decades, Lankov said.

When Ukraine was part of the USSR, it housed thousands of nuclear warheads. He voluntarily handed them over to Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, as part of a 1994 agreement with the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia that would guarantee Ukraine’s security, an agreement known as the Budapest Memorandum.

Ukraine is now under brutal attack from the very country that signed the agreement to protect its sovereignty, one that now repeatedly refers to its nuclear arsenal to warn the West not to intervene.

Would it have invaded Moscow if Ukraine had kept its warheads?

Most experts, and most likely Pyongyang as well, think not.

“Now (the North Koreans) have another confirmation (of this lesson) after Iraq, after Libya,” Lankov said.

Pyongyang regularly uses the experiences of Saddam Hussein and Moammar Gaddafi, the former leaders of Iraq and Libya, to justify its nuclear program, both to its own people and to the world. Both strongmen lost their grip on power, and ultimately on their own lives, after their own nuclear ambitions ground to a halt.

The Russian invasion will reinforce that narrative, but doing so could also have a “very negative impact” on the mind of North Korea’s authoritarian leader himself, according to Lee Sang-hyun, president and senior fellow at the Sejong Institute.

He says Kim is likely to respond in only one way: “by becoming even more obsessed with his nuclear weapons and missile capabilities.”

Carte blanche from Pyongyang

Even before the invasion, North Korea had shown signs of increasing its nuclear ambitions.

On Saturday, it conducted its 14th missile launch of the year, up from just four tests in 2020 and eight in 2021. One of the missiles tested this year is believed to have been an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile), which is supposed to be capable of hitting the continental United States. That was the first ICBM test since 2017 and was widely seen as a harbinger of tests to come.

Kim made clear his intention to go full speed ahead with his nuclear program at a military parade on April 25.

And commercial satellite images suggest Pyongyang is trying to restore access to its Punggye-ri underground test site, according to South Korean officials and think tanks.

US officials tell CNN that North Korea may be ready to resume nuclear tests later this month.

Against this background, the Russian invasion, and the international sanctions that followed, have created a “perfect storm” of conditions for Pyongyang to operate, analysts say.

“There are some interesting, perhaps unintended consequences to the Western response against Russia in particular, which is that a Russia that has been completely cut off from the global economy and put under tremendous sanctions pressure, I think has very little incentive to do anything. enforce sanctions against North Korea,” said Ankit Panda, senior fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

A clear divide between the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (Russia and China on one side, the UK, US and France on the other) means that any unified decision to punish North Korea is impossible.

“It’s pretty clear that China and Russia will block additional sanctions, and frankly it’s not very clear what else can be sanctioned,” Lankov said.

Even a seventh nuclear test may not elicit the usual negative response from Beijing, “China is not going to be happy enough about nuclear tests, but it will swallow them,” Lankov said.

Cash in on an old friend

If anything, North Korea may even benefit financially as other countries boycott Russian oil and gas. The cash-strapped country would be more than happy to pick up the slack, potentially at a discount, and deal with a Russia no longer constrained by US-led sanctions against the North.

“I think Russia will provide more economic and energy support to North Korea,” said Ramon Pacheco Pardo, president of KF-VUB Korea at the Institute for European Studies at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel.

“Oil and gas, certainly, but it could also include food … fertilizer, it could be any kind of economic aid that North Korea wants.”

That Pyongyang sides with Moscow in a new world order is not a surprise.

Relations between the two countries were forged by the 1950-1953 Korean War, and they shared a communist ideology for decades.

The former Soviet Union was a great benefactor of North Korea, financially supporting the Kim regime. While that task has now been transferred to China, Russia’s return to strongman rule under President Vladimir Putin has put a new shine on the relationship.

“(Pyongyang) was a little bit upset with the democratic and liberal or semi-democratic, semi-liberal Russia that used to exist, and they basically hailed Vladimir Putin as a leader who was leading the country in the right direction,” Lankov said.

Kim’s fleeting dance with the US — holding three meetings with former President Donald Trump that ultimately yielded little — only reminded him that his most natural and lucrative loyalties remain China and Russia.

Pyongyang for its part has made it clear who is to blame for the war in Ukraine. “The fundamental cause of the crisis in Ukraine lies entirely in the hegemonic policy of the United States and the West, which indulge in arrogance and arbitrariness towards other countries,” its Foreign Ministry said.

Would North Korea invade the South?

Since the Russian invasion, North Korea’s rhetoric toward South Korea has changed.

Last month, Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, warned that if South Korea were to confront the North militarily, its army “would meet a miserable fate of little short of total destruction and ruin.”

Pyongyang’s threatening language is nothing new: A US official once described being publicly insulted by North Korea as a “badge of honor”.

What is new is that since the invasion, experts like Lankov have been wondering whether North Korea would consider invading the South again, more than seven decades after its 1950 invasion sparked the Korean War.

That question has been dismissed for years. Most experts still view the changes as insignificant, but the fact that it’s even being discussed is noteworthy.

“The North Koreans are probably dreaming again of something that (they) used to take seriously, but in the last few decades they almost forgot. That is the conquest of the South,” Lankov said.

For now, the idea seems fanciful. But the future is something else.

“Maybe, just maybe, the American president of the year 2045 or 2055 won’t risk San Francisco to save Seoul,” Lankov said. “(By then) the North Koreans could use intercontinental ballistic missiles, maybe nuclear-armed submarines to (terrorize) Americans, to blackmail Americans out of the conflict.”