What not everyone knows about the technical director of Torino Davide Vagnati

Davide Vagnati he told the microphones of Torino Channel. Here’s what he said: “My greatest virtue is balance, while my worst flaw is optimism.” The technical director then answered other questions as well.

The main trait of his character?

“It is precisely that of being a balanced person”

Better quality than a man?

“The responsability”

The best quality of a woman?

“It’s more or less the same thing: the responsibility, maybe for slightly different things”

The best quality of a footballer?

“Awareness”

The best quality of a coach?

“Credibility”

Favorite sport? But football is not worth it

“I really like volleyball”

Favorite sport champion?

“There are so many sports and there are so many champions so I don’t feel like giving one”

Favorite subject at school?

“Mathematics”

Most feared subject in school?

“Latin”

As a child, the idea was to become…?

“Football player”

Because?

“Because children choose between the footballer and the fireman when they are small and I have chosen the footballer (laughs, ed)”

Country to live in?

“It’s a difficult question, certainly Italy … then I still have some doubts”

Favorite vacation?

“Sea”

Favorite city?

“New York”

Favourite animal?

“Dog”

Favorite dish?

“The fight is between spaghetti carbonare and trofie with pesto”

Favorite drink?

“The good red wine”

Favorite color?

“The grenade”

Favourite book?

“We guys from the Berlin zoo”

Favorite movie?

“The green mile”

Favourite actor?

“Tom Hanks”

Favorite actress?

“Laura Morante”

Favorite music?

“Italian”

The song that whistles in the shower?

“Light by Lgabue”

The best day of your life?

“When my first son Manuel was born”

The most unhappy one?

“When my grandfather died”

Regret in life?

“Well, I don’t have any regrets for the moment”

The meeting that changed your existence?

“Probably the day I met my wife”

His motto?

“Those who don’t work are never wrong”