what Nuzzi pulls out of his jacket – Libero Quotidiano

TO White Zone on Network 4 Giuseppe Brindisi fatica to curb her guests in the studio. The argument, vaccines And Green pass, is as always explosive and the two “factions” are unable to dialogue. And the fight goes straight to Strip the news, in the ranking of “New monsters” with the worst of the Italian television week.

“The friend Paolo Brosio goes around unvaccinated, is it true? Yes or no? “He asks Gianluigi Nuzzi, fifth grade conductor. Brosio, former correspondent of Tg4 and former competitor of the Island of the Famous, gets nervous: “Attention, you want to see my serology? My antibodies are still elevated … “.” I don’t care, “Nuzzi cuts short. The other guest in the studio Alba Parietti he replies to Brosio: “Do you want to see my serology when I got the vaccine?”.

“I have the Green pass as a molecular swab”, continues Brosio. “But if everyone makes the law on their own, we’re done !, disputes the landlord Brindisi. And in the meantime Nuzzi stages the theatrical coup: sitting next to Brosio, he slips out of his jacket pocket, not his clutch bag, but a beautiful one mask, and puts it on his face in a clear sign of protest against the chair neighbor no vax.

“I’m not denier eh! “, Brosio specifies again. The studio has become a bedlam, Brindisi stops everything:” So we don’t do a good service to those who are listening to us at home. Paolo, you don’t understand anything! “.” Oh well “, Brosio spreads his arms.” No, it’s not good at all. Turn down the microphones“, orders Brindisi to the director, visibly angry. S”

