what Oppo has in mind for 2022 – Andrea Galeazzi

We are almost in February 2022 and leaflets are no longer extremely expensive concepts or “special” objects or at least they are less expensive than before, there are more and more of them and the price is starting to fall. We have recently seen a fairly drastic drop in the price of the Z Flip 3’s Samsung, that several stores in the Christmas period have discounted a lot making it accessible like any other “normal” smartphone.

And just about the Z Flip it seems that Oppo, after presenting the foldable Find N, that is a direct competitor of the Z Fold 3 due to its format (even if more compact), is now thinking about the clamshell form factor.

If already Oppo has proven to hold on to portability of hers foldable, the shell one would be the maximum expression of this concept. The news, however, does not stop there, because in addition to being very portable it also seems that it will be the folding with the lowest list price on the market.

The question remains “when” that is, the release, which obviously remains an unknown but which seems to be scheduled for Q3 ie the third quarter of the year. We hope, however, that it also arrives on the global market and in Europe since the Find N is not yet certain!