what opportunities for the Italians

Barcelona after twenty-one years does not enter the Champions League round of 16: it can change the blaugrana market, opportunities for Serie A

2000/2001 season, the Barcelona driven by Ferrer ends in third place in the group behind Milan and Leeds and greets the team Champions League at the first stage.

Season 2021/2022, twenty-one years after the defeat returns for the blaugrana: Bayern Munich is too strong for Xavi’s team and wins 3-0 while the Benfica gets rid of the Dynamo Kiev with a score of 2-0 and flies from second to the round of 16. A black page for the Catalan club which is experiencing one of the most difficult years in its recent history: in addition to elimination in the Champions League, there is also the seventh place in the Liga with six points behind the fourth position occupied by ‘Atletico Madrid. A very complicated situation with Xavi called to revive the team. To do this, also considering the company’s accounts, it will be necessary to intervene on the market not only in entry but also in exit. So how can Barcelona’s transfer market change after being eliminated from the Champions League?

Barcelona transfer market, from Depay to Dembele: opportunities for Serie A

Some shocks have already taken place this year: the summer farewell of Messi, the problem of Aguero. Others may be there between January and June. Certainly we need a profound restructuring of the squad. A few senators (Pique for example) could say goodbye, but the farewells could also concern players in their full maturity but who do not seem to be in tune with the Barça world.

For example Memphis Depay, wanted by Koeman, does not seem to be the ideal striker for Xavi’s game and his farewell is not impossible. Then there is the question Dembele with the renewal that is still delayed: in the expiration of the contract, it has been monitored for some time by Juventus. Without Champions his farewell could become more probable and the bianconeri could take advantage of it.

Another name is that of Dest, also associated in the past with the Juventus, as well as de Jong. Among the ‘redundancies’ already before the elimination of the Champions there is the former Inter Coutinho, while the position of another ‘veteran’ is also to be evaluated: Sergio Busquets.