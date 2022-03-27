What options exist to invest cryptocurrencies and not leave them under the mattress?

Every day there are more people who dare to enter the world of cryptocurrencies. However, there are still doubts about what to do with them so that they do not lose their value along the way, as happens with banknotes when they are left “under the mattress”.

Faced with this, it is important to know the wide range of options available in the market where it is possible to invest Bitcoin, Ether or stable currencies such as USDT or DAI, and obtain daily profits.

A permanent reference page to access this information is Loanscan, which offers a panel with cryptocurrency categories and lists many investment alternatives with their annualized returns.

Each investment proposal is different: some have the format of a fixed term of a flexible nature (easy entry and exit) or blocked (for a certain time); in others, you can lend the cryptocurrency and obtain interest, among other options. The user experience is different between the platforms and is part of a learning process that must be passed through. It is a constantly evolving market.

In the particular case of Bitcoin, the options are very limited, since due to its technical characteristics it is not compatible with many decentralized platforms. It can be found as options offered by companies to:

Nexus. It allows you to make a fixed term of Bitcoin and obtain 8% annual interest. It also offers fixed term USDC and USDT (stablecoin) at 12%.

Ledn. It allows to establish a fixed term of Bitcoin and obtain 6.25% annual interest. It also offers a fixed term of USDC (stablecoin) at 9.25% and even ask for a Bitcoin-backed loan and a leverage option.

Binance. It allows Bitcoin to be invested in a liquidity pool (liquid swap) together with another cryptocurrency to provide liquidity and collect interest. For example, BTC/DOGE at 21%. In this product, Binance offers more than 50 cryptocurrency pair options.

Bybit. It allows bitcoin staking (dual mining) with another cryptocurrency and aspire to more than 100% annual return.

In the last two years, a concept called Decentralized Finance or DeFi has taken shape, which proposes the construction of an alternative financial system that works under the concepts of decentralized governance, neutrality, privacy, inclusion, openness and transparency.

In this sense, it promotes the emergence of an ecosystem of solutions that allows the end user to be in custody of their keys and their cryptos, and access increasingly greater liquidity options.

Unlike the options previously indicated, where there is a company that provides custody services and requests personal data, in DeFi, governance is distributed and executed automatically by technology, commissions are lower and the incentives to lend cryptocurrencies are increased. power exponentially.

Trust does not lie in a company, but in the quality of programming and trajectory of each protocol. To view the options, information aggregator pages appear such as:

DeFi Pulse.

DeFi station.

The DeFi universe is mainly developed to run under the Ethereum network, but the presence of the Binanca Smart Chain network has grown a lot and Polygon, Polkadot and Terra, among others, are growing rapidly.

In this context, financial products such as liquidity pools, farming, staking, lotteries, prediction markets, hedging options, flash loans, with annualized returns that can exceed 3 or 4 digits, arise.

It is critical to understand the technical risks of this more decentralized financial model: working with protocols that have many funds blocked, that do not have a history of hacking or manipulation, that have code audited by qualified companies, a strong community of followers and with a good “score” in reward distribution.

The key will be in being able to balance centralized and decentralized user experiences to take advantage of the extensive financial universe that these technologies offer.

Crypto educator and communicator