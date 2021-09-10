What origins does Keanu Reeves have? His name has a very special meaning

Keanu Reeves not exactly an ordinary person: the star of The Matrix and John Wick, in addition to being one of the most popular actors in Hollywood, has often distinguished himself as a person to be admired at 360 degrees, demonstrating a very rare kindness and goodness of mind to be found in the world of cinema and beyond.

Not exactly common is also theorigin of its name, closely linked to the roots of Reeves and his family: born to a Lebanese father and an English mother, Chinese, Italian, Portuguese, French and Hawaiian blood also flows in our Keanu’s veins!

But back to the name: the Matrix actor was named in honor of his great-great-grandfather: it is an abbreviation of Keaweaheulu, which in Hawaiian stands for “light breeze that rises from the sea towards the mountains“. A definitely poetic name which, however, created some problems for ours at the dawn of his career, when to avoid complications his manager advised him to simply introduce himself as CK Reeves.

Fortunately, things then began to go pretty well, allowing the actor to freely show off the his beautiful name. Were you aware of this story? Let us know in the comments! In the meantime, let’s find out together how much Keanu Reeves’ assets are.